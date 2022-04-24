NASCAR: Kyle Busch Speaks Out About His Future, Contract Status After 2022 Season

NASCAR driver and two-time Cup Series Champion Kyle Busch spoke about his future in the sport Saturday, but didn’t give much away. In a media appearance at the Talladega Superspeedway, the notoriously outspoken driver of the No. 18 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota sounded ambivalent about his contract status moving forward.

“I’m not getting antsy about it,” Busch said about signing his next contract. “If it happens, it happens. If it don’t, it don’t. Goodbye.”

Fresh off a win at Bristol’s dirt track, Busch’s status as a Cup Series driver is surprisingly tentative after this season. His longtime sponsor, Mars’ M&M’s, announced last year that this season would mark the end of a multi-decade NASCAR partnership. The candy brand first sponsored a racing team all the way back in 1998.

As for Busch, he signed a multi-year deal with Joe Gibbs Racing in 2019, but the length of the contract was not disclosed. Plus, he needs a major corporate sponsor in order to continue racing, as well. Busch signed with Gibbs back in 2008, and has hinted in the past that he would not want to switch teams.

When asked directly about his contract, Busch, 39, bluntly told reporters to “ask Joe Gibbs.”

Last Saturday at Bristol, Joe Gibbs, himself, told Fox Sports that he hoped to continue working with Busch moving forward.

“We’re confident we’re going to get things done,” Gibbs said. “So we’re just working hard at it. It takes a while.”

Kyle Busch made it clear that he would only race in the NASCAR Cup Series

Busch is a two-time Cup Series champion (’15 and ’19) — the sport’s only multi-year champion in the garage at the moment — and a 60-time winner in the Series overall. More importantly for this season, the win guaranteed Busch a spot in the playoffs this fall.

If Busch does walk away from the sport after this season, he said he wouldn’t use the word “retirement” to describe the situation.

“Like Cole Trickle once said, I would say I lost my ride,” Busch joked.

And as for a moonlight year or two in different circuits or types of cars? NASCAR fans can count that out, too. “No,” Busch quipped, “I’ll probably be Brexton Busch’s truck driver.”

Busch’s comments came a week after Coy Gibbs, vice chairman and chief operating officer at JGR, said in a press conference — with Busch next to him — that “we’ve got a couple of people we’re talking to (in terms of sponsorship), so we’re excited about that, excited about the leads.”

With 16 races left on this season’s NASCAR slate before the playoffs, Busch looks to keep the momentum moving with a strong finish in this afternoon’s GEICO 500 at Talladega (3 p.m. ET on FOX, MRN and SiriusXM).

For more on Kyle Busch, be sure to check out his appearance on the most recent episode of Uncut With Jay Cutler.