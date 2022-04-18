NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wins Bristol Food City Dirt Race After Muddy Affair Almost Gets Called Early

This race was a lot of fun and almost ended too soon. After two delays and a dramatic NASCAR finish, Kyle Busch wins the Bristol Dirt Race. Busch can talk about other drivers backing into wins, but he was given a win as Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe wreck one another on the last lap.

CHECKERED FLAG: KYLE BUSCH WINS IN A WILD FINISH AT BRISTOL!!!! pic.twitter.com/ypSAEtGpc6 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) April 18, 2022

This race had a few leaders early on. Guys like Kyle Larson were challenging for the lead. Briscoe was there the whole time it seemed, and he kept his foot on the pedal. When he had to go through the restart after the first delay was over, he didn’t balk. He drove fast as hell. Then, an opening. Another weather delay in stage 3. With 20 laps to go, things started back up and Briscoe almost caught up to Reddick.

When a race that is as fun as the Bristol Dirt Race gets two rain delays, it’s a little disappointing. However, there was still some great action down on the track. Unfortunately for NASCAR vets, Denny Hamlin and Kevin Harvick, they couldn’t even make it to the end of stage 2.

As the rain moved in, pit crews got together to cover up cars, instead of fueling and changing tires. While it was an unsure moment of time, the weather radar was showing the rain would be too much to deal with. Although, NASCAR tried, even putting out what looked like a mud Zamboni. Thankfully, it worked.

NASCAR experience is important, but Kyle Busch kept himself in the race long enough and wins at Bristol. Reddick and Briscoe got into one another, spun out, and stole a win on the dirt. Amazing.

Wow. Retweet to congratulate Kyle Busch on his win at Bristol! pic.twitter.com/1P4CkhNkYR — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) April 18, 2022

NASCAR Vet Kyle Busch Wins a Messy One

Like Bubba Wallace in Talladega last fall, Kyle won his latest NASCAR race in Bristol on the weather delay. He has tied the record for most seasons in a row with at least one race win. Busch was getting frustrated in this race. However, that Toyota was fast and Busch loves Bristol.

It was a Happy Easter for the No. 18. He has been struggling at times, not able to finish races. This looked like another solid top-5 race. However, that racing got too aggressive up front and the leaders spun out. Busch wins and it’s on to the next week after all of that.

Next week, NASCAR heads to Talladega and Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be in the booth to call all of the great action.