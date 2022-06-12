NASCAR’s Kyle Busch Wins Truck Series Race at Sonoma Ahead of Sunday’s Toyota Save Mart 350 Start

Things got rowdy in the NASCAR Truck Series. Kyle Busch drove that No. 51 Yahoo! Toyota Tundra to a checkered flag today. Sonoma Raceway had the first Truck Series race in 24 years today, and it didn’t disappoint. This race had it all. With Cup Series drivers coming down to get some extra laps in this race, the talent on the track might have been the highest it has been all season for this division.

Watch as Rowdy himself gets his tires smoking as he darts to the finish just ahead of Zane and Chandler Smith (no relation).

Rowdy said SEE YA! 💨💨💨 pic.twitter.com/0VMHX2WY7Y — NASCAR Camping World Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) June 12, 2022

Kyle Busch first got into the Truck Series at just 16-years-old – it made NASCAR change the age rules. He’s got 62 wins in the series and loves getting behind the wheel of those trucks. 10 straight years with a win in the Truck Series. For Busch, the win is a big confidence boost for tomorrow’s Toyota Save Mart 350. Any extra time on the track that he can get is going to be much appreciated.

He talked about all the good things and the challenges that he went through on the track.

Final NASCAR Truck Series race of the season for Kyle Busch and he gets it done!



Talking with Rowdy after Sonoma:#NASCARonFS1 | https://t.co/TJB4JEtFcJ pic.twitter.com/RV6EGf9NJo — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) June 12, 2022

“It was good, just continuing to work on [the] truck and make it better. Appreciate Yahoo and everybody that’s made the partnership possible with Toyota and TRD. This Tundra TRD Pro was awesome today and really proud to drive it. We had a struggle at Charlotte a couple of weeks ago but today was really good, so awesome adjustments by Marty and all the guys here to get us in position to be able to win today.”

After practice, Kyle Busch didn’t like his truck. However, his team put in the effort and got his truck running fast for the race today.

Zane Smith Didn’t Want to Lose to Kyle Busch

When you get a chance to race against a driver like Kyle Busch, it can be a big challenge. Zane Smith didn’t want to lose to Busch, but finishing second isn’t all that bad. I’m not sure why the animosity towards Rowdy, but Zane seems to feel some type of way about the loss. In the grand scheme of things, he didn’t lose to anyone that earned points in the series, so, he can look back on that as a win.

Although Zane couldn’t beat Kyle Busch, he took down Kyle Busch Motorsports driver Chandler Smith. In the last lap, Chandler fell from third to fifth as Ty Majeski and Ross Chastain passed him.

There were some other Cup Series drivers in the race as Daniel Suarez finished 6th, Harrison Burton 12th, Austin Dillon 17th, and Alex Bowman and a DNF. This race was a great preview of the great action we are sure to get on Sunday. With this win, is Kyle Busch going to be full of confidence heading into the Cup Series start? Who am I kidding, Rowdy is always full of confidence.