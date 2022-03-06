NASCAR: Kyle Busch Wrecks in Practice for Vegas Cup

Kyle Busch wrecks his car while on a practice run for Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway. It would end up pushing the longtime NASCAR drive back of the pack. His left rear tire blew out and just made it a rather miserable Saturday for him. But we have some details about it with some help from Racer.

Kyle Busch Wrecks And Is Relegated To A Backup Car on Sunday

This means that he’s going to be in a backup car on Sunday. Kyle Busch wrecks and spins entering Turn 3. It happens less than seven minutes into Saturday’s practice session. And, a flat left-rear tire resulted in Busch spinning. His car backed into the outside wall and that left side of the car also hit the wall.

“No, just went down,” Busch said if something was wrong with the tire.“Just running around there making laps, and a couple [of] guys got a little crossed up off of (Turn) 2.

“I went low off of 2 one time but never heard anything that I hit anything or anything like that,” he said. “So just going down the backstretch felt it start to go down and just happened so fast it was too late to slow down and do anything.”

NASCAR Driver Thinks About His Team Members at Joe Gibbs Racing

Kyle Busch wrecks and has some thoughts about it. “Sucks for all the guys; that’s a backup car for sure,” he said referring to the incident. “So, I hate it for everybody at Joe Gibbs Racing and what we’re trying to do here, parts crunch and everything else. But what do you do? When they don’t hold air, then you can’t make a corner.”

Busch did complete nine laps before the crash. Now, it sets the No. 18 team working to prep the backup car for Sunday. Busch will not be attempting a qualifying lap and starts at the rear of the field in Sunday’s Pennzoil 400. Funny, though, that was the only incident in the 35-minute practice.

Race Officials Gave Drivers More Practice Time as Las Vegas

Why? Well, NASCAR officials gave teams more on-track time this week. They only had 15 minutes of practice last weekend. Defending race winner Kyle Larson was the fastest in practice at 181.18 mph (29.804 seconds). Christopher Bell was second fastest at 180.77 mph.