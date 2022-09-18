NASCAR: Kyle Busch’s Run in Playoffs in Serious Jeopardy After Early Exit from Bristol

Kyle Busch’s run in NASCAR’s playoffs is in serious jeopardy. The driver of the No. 18 car suffered engine failure during Saturday night’s race from Bristol, ending his night early.

Busch entered the race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night in 13th of the NASCAR playoff standings. The top 12 drivers will make it to the next stage of the playoffs.

It appears, at least for now, that Busch will be on the outside looking in for the remainder of the season. It was an unfortunate way for his season to end — if that’s how he does go out this week.

The engine failure occurred on Lap 270 of the 500-lap race at Bristol. There’s still a chance that Busch makes the cut line, but he’s going to need some wild things to happen.

Kyle Busch Frustrated with Early Exit

As you can imagine, Kyle Busch wasn’t too pleased with his early exit on Saturday night from Bristol. It put his playoff hopes in serious jeopardy, as he was just below the cutline before the race.

There’s still a chance he makes the next stage, but he’s going to need some help. The No. 18 driver had no interest in playing the wait-and-see game, either.

“If I get done with my media obligations here and NASCAR releases me, I’m going home,” Busch said when asked if he’ll stick around to see the finish. “I’ve got kids at home”

Busch earned a trip to the NASCAR playoffs this year after winning the race at Bristol in April. He posted 14 top-10 finishes during the regular season.