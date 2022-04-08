NASCAR: Kyle Larson Breaks Down His 2022 Season, Previews Upcoming Race at Martinsville

Last year, Kyle Larson ended the season with ten wins and the NASCAR Cup Series championship, rivaling the legendary Jimmie Johnson in single-season success. Unfortunately for the No. 5 driver, however, this year hasn’t been quite as bright. Though Kyle Larson has a win and two top-5 finishes in the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series season thus far, he also has three DNFs.

The Hendrick Motorsports driver isn’t allowing the tumultuous season get him down though. In an interview with WDBJ7 news, Kyle Larson radiated pure positivity, expressing excitement for this week’s Cup Series race in Martinsville and looking on the bright side of the rocky start to the year.

“I’d be stressing out a little bit more if we weren’t fast,” Larson said. “At least we’re fast. We have a win and a second and then the rest are DNF so it hasn’t been great. But at least we do have that win and we’re locked in the playoffs. That’s always great. And yeah, our car’s been fast, so I’m not too stressed out about it.”

“I know…I mean, it’s just how racing goes sometimes. We’ll get out of the little bit of slump I guess that we might be in,” Larson added with a laugh. “And try and get back on the train.”

Kyle Larson Talks 2022 NASCAR Cup Series Race in Martinsville

This year’s Cup Series race in Martinsville is special. It, of course, marks the contest in the shortest track of the season, The Paperclip. However, it’s also the 75th anniversary of the historic Martinsville Speedway, the only NASCAR track older than NASCAR itself.

With the Blue-Emu Maximum Pain Relief 400 on the horizon, Kyle Larson is looking to add his name to the history books in the Half Mile of Mayhem. “Martinsville’s got a lot of history,” Larson said. “It’s been a track that I’ve struggled at but I enjoy going there because it’s a challenge.”

“And yeah, I would love to somehow add my name to the list of winners at that historic race track. To take home a grandfather clock would be amazing,” Larson continued. “So, excited to get back there.”

Though the Martinsville Speedway is far from Kyle Larson’s best track, he’s hoping that his Next Gen Chevrolet Camaro will help him capture the long-awaited victory. “I feel like the Next Gen car will better suit me for that place,” Larson said. “With the better brakes and more grip in the tires, stuff like that.”

“It’s still Martinsville,” Larson concluded. “It’ll be fun. It’ll be beatin’ and bangin’ and I’m sure [there will be] some tempers flaring at some point.”