NASCAR: Kyle Larson Clears the Air With Chase Elliott Over Fontana Incident

Kyle Larson had an incident at Fontana last weekend with Chase Elliott. It took place near the end of the Auto Club Speedway race. Now, both of these guys are teammates, too. They know one another pretty well so to see them clash is interesting. But Kyle Larson talked about the Fontana incident and apologized. We get more about the situation in this story from Racer.

At A Glance

Kyle Larson and Chase Elliott talked about incident at Auto Club Speedway race in Fontana.

Larson clanged into Elliott’s car during the race, causing Elliot to crash.

Team owner Rick Hendrick held teamwide meeting with all of his drivers.

Larson apologized to Elliott on Saturday at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson Fontana Incident Leads To Saturday Meeting, Apology

Remember, both of these guys are a part of Hendrick Motorsports. Larson talked about the apology after he qualified to start in second at Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

“It was good to have a conversation and good to hopefully move along from it,” Larson said. “It went well. Honestly, better than I anticipated. He’s a good teammate and I’m going to do my part to be a great teammate each and every week, and hopefully, we never have any instances happen like what happened last week.”

Kyle Larson made contact in Fontana with Chase Elliott. Larson, the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champ, made a move to the right to get ready to enter Turn 1. He was battling Joey Logano at the time. Well, Elliott ends up hitting the wall as he tried to go high on Larson. He wanted to make it a three-wide battle for the race lead.

Larson Said He ‘Felt Like He [Elliott] Was (Understanding)’

Both racers met on Saturday in Las Vegas. “I felt like he was (understanding),” Larson said. “I was encouraged by that. Like I said, he’s always been a great teammate. And we’re both young; we’re both going to be fighting for wins together. Hopefully, nothing like that happens again.”

Fox Sports reporter Bob Pockrass tweeted that Elliott appreciated Larson’s apology. This was the first time both racers spoke in person about it. But Larson said that team owner Rick Hendrick called a meeting with all four of his teams earlier this week. That was done virtually because of travel schedules on the West Coast. It also is why Larson did not see Elliott until Saturday.

“(He) just kind of reiterated his expectations with us drivers,” Larson said. “It’s good to get those reminders every now and then and continue to race good in the future with each other.” He said that it was the first time he could remember Hendrick being in a meeting like that.