NASCAR: Kyle Larson Earns Pole at Martinsville Speedway for Xfinity 500

Look out, Kyle Larson might be on a hot streak! The NASCAR driver won the pole at Martinsville Speedway ahead of the Xfinity 500. Larson was the winner at Homestead-Miami last Sunday. Now, it appears that he is ready to hit his stride and give his Hendrick Motorsports team a championship, even if he can’t earn one himself.

In fact, it will be Chase Elliott sitting beside him on the front row. This is going to be a Hendrick wall at the front. Four playoff drivers take up the first four spots. Chase Briscoe and Ryan Blaney follow behind.

Kyle Larson is no longer in the driver’s championship, but he is still competing for his team in the owner’s championship. Last week after his win at Miami, he said he would rather gain a win for his team than for himself. He even brought up Blaney’s situation, where the No. 12 could win as a driver, but not for Team Penske, and how he wouldn’t want to be in that position.

So, Larson is a team player. He’s got a plan to bring his team a title even if he can’t pick up the Bill France Cup.

Kyle Larson Says Chase Briscoe Is One to Watch

After taking the pole, Kyle Larson talked to the media. On driver who almost had the pole position locked up was Chase Briscoe. He had a slight misstep that led him to fall to third. Larson was able to watch Briscoe and see just how fast his car was in practice. He believes that the 14 is one to keep an eye on tomorrow.

“I look at really the 14 he looked really strong in practice and he is definitely one of the most aggressive drivers in the field and you throw in the fact that he has to win to advance – like he’s going to be crazy. So, I’m sure if he’s anywhere near the front of the field at the end it’s going to get wild, so we’ll see,” Larson said to the media.

There is going to be a lot on the line for seven of these drivers on Sunday. Not to mention drivers like Kyle Larson who are determined to bring a championship to Hendrick Motorsports if at all possible. That No. 14 Ford Mustang of Briscoe will be hot on the trail, though.