NASCAR: Kyle Larson Explains Decision To End His Day Early

It’s been a weekend of incredible highs and horrific lows for NASCAR driver Kyle Larson. First, the Hendrick Motorsports driver landed 7th position in the qualifying rounds ahead of the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in the Phoenix Raceway. Then, Larson was forced to give up his top 10 spot due to an unauthorized adjustment to his No. 5 Chevrolet.

After that, however, he nabbed first place at the Thunderbowl Raceway in the World of Outlaws NOS Energy Drink Sprint Car Series – following a 500-mile flight on a private plane. Is your head spinning yet? The Hendrick Motorsports driver then flew back to Phoenix for the Ruoff Mortgage 500, but, sadly, had to cut the day short due to a broken valve spring.

Jamie Little asked Larson if he knew what led to the broken valve spring that caused him to end the day early in Phoenix. The No. 5 driver said, “I don’t know. I felt it for four or five laps and it was just getting worse.”

“Yeah, I hate that,” Larson continued “Our Valvoline Chevy was pretty good, I thought we were a fourth or fifth place car. Just was hoping to be a little bit better than that but, unfortunately, a valve spring broke so…hate that.”

“We’ll come back strong and reliable.”



Talking with @KyleLarsonRacin after his day ends early following a broken valve spring at Phoenix:@NASCARonFOX | https://t.co/TJB4JEtFcJ pic.twitter.com/ZjxWwwQ7rC — Jamie Little (@JamieLittleTV) March 13, 2022

Kyle Larson Maintains a Positive Attitude Regarding the 2022 Cup Series

Despite the rough patch in the season, Kyle Larson appears to have high hopes for the rest of the 2022 Cup series. “You know, everybody at the Hendrick Engine Shop is some of the smartest people out there,” Larson says. “I know they’ll address the issue that it seems like we’ve had here these last couple of weeks on some of the engines and we’ll come back strong and reliable.”

“The good thing is, we have fast cars, fast engines, and great drivers driving these Chevys, so we’ll get some more wins,” Larson concludes with a grin. Though Kyle Larson is clearly unhappy about the circumstances in Phoenix, it’s nice to see that he still has a smile on his face.

With the ups and downs he’s had this season, and in the last few days, specifically, we wouldn’t at all be surprised to see him come out on top in the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 in Atlanta next week.