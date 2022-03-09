NASCAR: Kyle Larson Is the Favorite Three Weeks Running Ahead of Phoenix

This Sunday, NASCAR goes to Phoenix, Arizona. Superstar driver Kyle Larson is the betting favorite to take home the checkered flag at the event. Larson, who finished second in the Pennzoil 400 a week ago, won the Auto Club 400 the two weeks prior. With his recent success, Vegas likes the Hendrick Motorsports phenom. He figures to sit atop the leaderboard once again in Phoenix on Sunday afternoon.

Kyle Larson Betting Favorite in Phoenix

Larson is +400 to win the race on Sunday. Interestingly enough, the top-five drivers favored winning on Sunday have all won the race at Phoenix in the past. Kyle Busch is +700, Martin Truex Jr. is also +700, Chase Elliott is +800 and Denny Hamlin is +800. Both Elliott and Hamlin have had a rough start to the 2022 NASCAR Cup Series. The latter having his day ended early in Vegas over a transmission mistake. Now, both are favored to bounce back in a major way on Sunday in Phoenix.

Alex Bowman Wins Pennzoil 400

Interestingly enough, Alex Bowman did not make the top-5 for the betting odds ahead of the race this weekend in Phoenix. Bowman, also a Hendrick Motorsports star, took home the checkered flag against Larson, a teammate, with the latter coming up just short of winning back-to-back races. Bowman said of his car, “This thing was so fast all day.” He concluded, “Just never really had the track position to show it. But man, what a call by (crew chief) Greg Ives and the guys to take two (tires) there and obviously it paid off.”

Bowman’s victory meant that Hendrick Motorsports won back-to-back races. With Larson favored on Sunday, the team could make it three-straight victories.

Chase Elliott & Kyle Larson Drama

The Chase Elliott and Kyle Larson drama look to have subsided. This might be due to the fact that team president Rick Hendrick stepped in last week over what happened at the end of the Auto Club 400. Larson said,”That’s the only meeting since I’ve been there that Rick’s been a part of in that sense.” He continued, “He’s been to competition meetings and stuff like that. And we’ve had multiple meetings about different things. But as far as the racing and stuff, that’s the first one I can remember him getting involved in.”

This was not an issue the team wanted to have hanging over its drivers for future races. Larson concluded, “I think we all know his expectations, and after the incident last week, it was good for him to get involved again and tell us what the expectations are.”

Only time will tell if Kyle Larson is able to make it three-straight top-2 finishes in Phoenix on Sunday.