NASCAR: Kyle Larson Finishes Strong at Talladega After Doing a ‘Near Perfect Job’

After admitting ahead of Sunday’s GEICO 500 at Talladega that he’s endured a tough time getting victories at Superspeedways, Kyle Larson had a chance to end that narrative. On the final lap of the signature NASCAR race, Larson’s No. 5 drafted directly behind leader Erik Jones — a prime position for a slingshot momentum victory.

On the final turn, Larson felt the push he needed from Ross Chastain and Kurt Busch behind him. He tried to make a move on the outside with the extra speed and overtake a loose Jones. But Jones’ No. 43 Camaro went to meet Larson on the high side, blocking the advance with contact and essentially handing a free checkered flag to Chastain at the bottom.

After the race, Larson lamented another missed opportunity at a Superspeedway, as reported by Motorsport.

“I feel like I did a pretty near perfect job for me at a Superspeedway until the last lap there,” said Larson, who’s the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion. “I should have, like, I think just kind of faked going high, then went back low.

“We had that run. Ross helped me with that run. It kind of baited me into going to the outside. Just a little inexperience probably there.”

Larson ended up with a fourth-place finish and 32 laps led for an incredibly solid, start-to-finish performance at a Superspeedway. Still, though, the sting of defeat feels worst when victory is so close at hand.

“I’ve tried a bunch of different ways, and nothing’s seemed to work out to this point. I don’t know what the right way to race these things is,” he said. “But there’s definitely a handful of guys who always contend up front, so they got it figured out.”

Larson clearly competes at the highest level all across the NASCAR circuit; so if he ever gets the plate races figured out, watch out.

“I’m really proud of my team. We did a great job executing all race long,” he said. “The car was great. I felt like we could push people great. I felt like we could receive pushes well.

“Honestly, this is the first time I’ve had a legit shot at winning a plate race in the Cup Series. Happy about that. When you’re close, I was in the exact position I wanted to be in, I didn’t want to be leading.

“I felt like I did a good job with patience and stuff. Made one small mistake there and it cost me the win.”

Next up for Talladega Superspeedway is the Oct. 1-2 tripleheader NASCAR Playoffs Weekend, featuring the YellaWood 500 for the NASCAR Cup Series; the Sparks 300 for the NASCAR Xfinity Series; and the 250-mile NASCAR Camping World Truck Series event.