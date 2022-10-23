NASCAR: Kyle Larson, Martin Truex Jr. Speak Out About Pit Road Controversy at Homestead-Miami Speedway

When the fifth and final caution of the day came out today at Homestead-Miami Speedway, Martin Truex Jr. led Kyle Larson. The NASCAR drivers got caught up with one another. It appeared that Truex came into his turn late to make his pit box. Hitting his brakes, Larson drove into his rear.

This caused Truex Jr. to not only spin around into his box, but it sent his pit crew scrambling. His car made contact with the jack and crew members lept over the wall to safety. After the car stopped, the crew did the stop backward.

Contact on pit road. @MartinTruex_Jr goes backwards into his pit box. pic.twitter.com/jtkuKys3DF — NASCAR (@NASCAR) October 23, 2022

Kyle Larson was dominant all day, but Martin Truex Jr. was likely the only driver capable of beating him. The fact that this happened with Larson right behind him is unfortunate. A lot of fans were upset at first as it appeared that the No. 5 drove right through the No. 19.

However, the drivers talked about the incident after the race was over.

Kyle Larson on Pit Road Incident

After Kyle Larson got done with his massive burnout, the driver was interviewed by NBC. Of course, the question had to come up about what went down on pit road. This was a pivotal moment and folks wanted to know what was up.

“Yeah, I was just going behind him and he hung a hard left and was hard on the brakes at the same time and I ran right in the back of him,” he said. “My team said he was late turning into his stall, I don’t know. If it was my fault, I’m sorry, I don’t think it was. It’s hard to see on this pit road, I don’t know if fans, the people realize when you’ve got debris all over your windshield, the sun shining right in your face, it’s hard to see your stall.”

Martin Truex Jr. largely echoed the things that Kyle Larson said. There was debris and the sun was shining right in the face of these drivers. Truex is going to feel bad after losing out on this one today. He fought back to finish sixth overall, a noble effort in the last 20 laps.