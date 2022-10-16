NASCAR: Kyle Larson Not Surprised by Bubba Wallace’s Retaliation at South Point 400

So, Kyle Larson is either really good at media training, or he’s the most understanding driver in all of the NASCAR Cup Series. After Bubba Wallace not only appeared to retaliate on the track by driving into Larson, he got out of the car and shoved the Hendrick driver around, too.

Still, after being released from the care center, Kyle Larson had no harsh feelings for Wallace. He knows driving and racing and he gets that emotions run high. He seemed to acknowledge that he got loose and ran him up the wall a bit.

Larson just seems like he wants this to end as quickly as it started. These two have no bad history between them really, and there will likely be some kind of conversation had at some point or another.

“No, it didn’t surprise me,” Kyle Larson said to NBC. “I obviously made an aggressive move into three and… uh, got in low, got loose, and chased it up a bit. And yeah he got into my right front and got him tight and into the wall. I knew he was going to retaliate. He had a reason to be mad, but his race wasn’t over until he retaliated. So, it is what it is. Just aggression turned into frustration and he retaliated.”

It seems that Larson sympathized a bit with what Wallace was going through. Every driver has gotten a little frustrated during a race.

Kyle Larson Understands Wallace’s Retaliation

For someone like Kyle Larson, high emotions and bumping rival drivers comes with the territory. There have been rivalries in the past that have ended in massive wrecks or in big fistfights. This doesn’t feel like a rivalry that’s building. Just a one-off, boiling over of emotion during a competitive race.

“I think with everything that’s been going on here lately with head injuries and you know all that,” Larson continued. “Fractured ligaments and all that, I don’t think its probably the right thing to do. But hey, we’ve all done it. Maybe not all of us, but I have. I let the emotions get the best of me, too. I’m sure he’s probably still upset. I’m sure with everything going on he’ll know he made a mistake in the retaliation part and I’m sure he’ll think twice next time.”

As far as the shoving is concerned, Kyle Larson is no fool. He knows what it means when a driver gets out of their car and marches over to you – it isn’t to give out free hugs and handshakes.

“No, I seen him walking over, so I figured he’d do something.”