NASCAR: Kyle Larson Reveals Whether He’s Received Apology From Bubba Wallace

Six days removed from being intentionally wrecked by Bubba Wallace in the South Point 400 at Las Vegas Motor Speedway, Kyle Larson has yet to receive an apology from Wallace.

Speaking Saturday with Bob Pockrass of Fox Sports, Larson said he has not talked with Wallace since the incident occurred.

Kyle Larson says he felt good this week, no effects from the accident Sunday. He has not talked nor texted with Bubba Wallace.



Larson: “I don’t expect an apology for anything. I’m all good on my end.” pic.twitter.com/ytpb2qwKut — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) October 22, 2022

“No, we haven’t talked yet,” Larson said. “I’m sure [that] hopefully we will eventually but… we haven’t talked and honestly, I feel like a lot of people are expecting him to reach out and apologize — I don’t expect an apology for anything. I’m all good on my end.”

Asked why he feels that he isn’t owed an apology, the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series champion said that he “move[s] on from things really fast.”

“I’m a big boy,” Larson said. “… I don’t get my feelings hurt easy so, I don’t expect an apology, nothing like that. Like I said last week, it is what it is and I move on from things really fast.”

The incident occurred on Lap 95 at Las Vegas, when Larson made a move in the corner which forced Wallace into the wall, which Wallace did not appreciate. He retaliated by hooking Larson’s right rear, sending both cars crashing into the wall. Wallace’s frustration carried over as the two exited their cars, with Wallace shoving Larson multiple times.

Bubba Wallace is NOT HAPPY with Kyle Larson.



Some pushes and shoves after they wreck. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/aaAn0idrJp — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 16, 2022

NASCAR Punishes Bubba Wallace for Intentionally Wrecking Kyle Larson

NASCAR suspended Wallace for this Sunday’s Dixie Vodka 400 at Homestead-Miami Speedway for dumping Larson. Wallace has been driving the No. 45 McDonald’s Toyota Camry in place of injured 23XI Racing teammate Kurt Busch. He issued a public apology Monday.

“I compete with immense passion, and with passion at times comes frustration,” Wallace said. “Upon reflecting, I should have represented our partners and core team values better than I did by letting my frustrations follow me outside of the car. You live and learn, and I intend to learn from this.”

Denny Hamlin, co-owner of 23XI Racing, said Saturday that the race team supports NASCAR’s action.

“Not a good look for our team, but he’s gotta learn,” Hamlin said. “I truly believe that if he had it to do all over again, he would do it different.