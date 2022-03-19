NASCAR: Kyle Larson Visits Georgia Elementary School to Present $25,000 Grant From Hendrick Motorsports

Students at a Georgia elementary school got a surprise visit from NASCAR champion Kyle Larson, a driver for Hendrick Motorsports.

The Hendrick, Get Set. Go! program is back, Outsiders. Hendrick Motorsports’ grant initiative is now in its second year of investing in STEM-based education. It officially kicked off on Friday, March 18, just a couple of days before the NASCAR Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 Cup Series race at Atlanta Motor Speedway.

Kyle Larson, of course, is the driver of the No. 5 Chevrolet Camaro ZL1 for Hendrick Motorsports. Not to mention, he also just so happens to be the reigning NASCAR champion. Larson was able to join up with some of his fellow Hendrick Motorsports teammates on Friday at Harmony Elementary School in Buford, Georgia. There, they presented the school with a $25,000 check as part of the Hendrick, Get Set. Go! program.

“Getting to see what they work on at school and what’s important to them is awesome,” Larson said. “So, to be a small part of it is really cool. Like I said, just glad to be here and happy to see the excitement that’s in all of their faces.”

NASCAR Star Kyle Larson and Hendrick Motorsports Team Impressed by Harmony Elementary School

Ryan Regnier is the Atlanta market area vice president of Hendrick Automotive Group. According to Hendrickcars.com, he says that their entire team is happy to help the students and staff at Harmony Elementary.

“Our entire Hendrick team was so impressed with the staff and faculty at Harmony Elementary School today,” Regnier said. “We’re so proud to be able to help build a technology program there and see what they’ve done, and to see how excited the students are. Thank you to Kyle Larson and the HendrickCars.com team for coming and making this event possible for the kids and the teachers. There are some super passionate people in this school, and today was an amazing way to show how much we appreciate them and all that they do.”

Speaking of the school, the Harmony Elementary School Principal is Jonathan Day. He told the website that Kyle’s visit made for a “great day” at the school.

“Kyle’s visit was a great opportunity for us to highlight the hard work of Harmony’s students and staff. It was so exciting to watch our students show Kyle and our partners what they have learned through our work integrating AI and STEM. Hendrick Automotive Group’s $25,000 donation through the Hendrick, Get Set. Go! program will enable Harmony’s students to take their learning to the next level. It was a great day at Harmony.”

Harmony Elementary School is the first to receive the $25,000 grant, but they certainly won’t be the last. As a matter of fact, Hendrick Motorsports’ program will be hosting four events and donating $100,000 in total grant money over the course of the year.