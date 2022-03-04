NASCAR’s Kyle Petty Announces He and His Wife Are Expecting Another Child

Earlier this week, NASCAR racing commentator and former driver Kyle Petty announced that he and his wife Morgan are expecting another child.

“First God blessed Morgan and I with a little boy named Overton,” Kyle Petty declares in a social media post. “We were blessed again when Cotten came into our lives. Now we will be blessed another time as we welcome our third child together this summer. I am so excited and so humbled to be a father again.”

Kyle Petty notably has five children already. His first three children came during his first marriage to Pattie Petty. The couple was married from the late 1970s to 2012. Their first son, Adam, tragically passed away in 2000 after a crash in turn 3 of practice for the 2000 Busch 200. The NASCAR legend went on to marry Morgan in 2015. Their first child Overton was born in 2018, Cotten in 2020.

Kyle Petty Opened Up About What He Would Have Done Differently As a NASCAR Driver

During a 2017 interview with Car and Driver, Kyle Petty opened up about what he would have done differently as both a NASCAR driver and commentator. When asked what’s difficult about becoming a race broadcaster after retiring from racing, Petty stated, “The hardest thing in making that transition was being honest. Just telling how you feel. My whole world was inside that fence in the infield. What’s known as the garage area. All those other drivers, all those other owners, and all those other team members? We talked openly.”

Kyle Petty went on to declare that if someone did something stupid, he and the other NASCAR crew would just say it to each other in the garage area. “But saying it in the garage area and saying it on a broadcast to millions of people are entirely different things.”

The NASCAR commentator then admitted that broadcasting isn’t as rewarding as driving. “Nothing is as rewarding as driving. When you’re four, five, six, or seven years old, you decide that that’s what you want to be. You want to be a race-car driver. It’s about driving. It’s not about doing commercials.”

While discussing whether or not NASCAR championships are overrated, Kyle Petty shared, “I never thought about it in terms. Until [2016] when Jimmie Johnson was going for seven. And my dad said, ‘You know, in all the years that I raced, there was only one year that, when it got down to it, we raced for a championship.’ And that was between him and Darrell Waltrip [in 1979]. ‘All the other years, we just tried to go and win as many races as we could. And if we won all the races, we won the championship.’”