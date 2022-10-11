NASCAR Legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. Presenting at 2022 CMT Awards

CMT announced Tuesday that NASCAR legend Dale Earnhardt Jr. will be one of the presenters at the 2022 CMT Artists of the Year event.

The event will make its broadcast premiere this Friday at Schermerhorn Symphony Hall in Nashville. It will honor the Artists of the Year, one of whom, is Luke Combs. Earnhardt Jr. will make a remote presentation to Combs, CMT said in a press release.

“Racing legend Dale Earnhardt, Jr. is set to make a remote presentation to Combs from his annual Dale Jr. Foundation charity event in North Carolina,” CMT said.

Earnhardt Jr. is just one of many notables to appear. Per the release, Chris Stapleton, Dan + Shay and others will join the 26-time Cup Series winner as presenters.

Combs takes home an Artists of the Year award for the third time in four years. Combs shares the spotlight alongside Carly Pearce, Cody Johnson, Kane Brown and Walker Hayes. Breakout Artist of the Year Lainey Wilson, meanwhile, will also receive recognition.

In addition, Riley Green will take the stage for a special debut in honor of Combs.

Alan Jackson to Receive Prestigious Award at CMT Artists of the Year Event

Alan Jackson, who has produced 26 No. 1 hits throughout his career, will be on centerstage in Music City. Jackson joins greats such as Randy Travis and Merle Haggard in receiving the award. Leslie Fram, CMT Senior Vice President, Music & Talent, notes that the award is given out to someone who has “extraordinary talent, determination, and lasting influence on country music and beyond.”

“I believe I’ve made more videos than just about anybody,” Jackson said in a press release. “And I know how important they have been in bringing my songs to life for the fans, so thank you, CMT for all the years and for this sweet honor.”