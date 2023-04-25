A NASCAR legend will once again be behind the wheel when drivers travel to Darlington Raceway for the Goodyear 400 in May. Dale Jarrett will be leading the pack.

Darlington Raceway announced on Tuesday that Jarrett will be the pace car driver prior to the start of the Goodyear 400 race at Darlington. That event is scheduled for Sunday, May 14 with the green flag dropping at 3 p.m. ET.

The race airs on FS1.

“Dale Jarrett is more than just a legendary driver and broadcaster; he’s an incredible ambassador for NASCAR,” said Darlington Raceway President Kerry Tharp per NBC Sports. “Not only does he provide a powerful connection to our past, he also promotes our present and serves as a shining example for our future. We’re thrilled he’ll lead the field to green for the Goodyear 400.”

Jarrett scored three victories during his Hall of Fame career at Darlington Raceway. He made his way to Victory Lane in 1997, 1998, and 2001. He also earned three poles at the track.

“I’ve always had a tremendous amount of respect and admiration for Darlington Raceway,” said Jarrett. “The track is challenging, the fans are passionate and the racing is always fantastic. It was a major achievement to win races there, and I’m grateful to have this opportunity to drive the pace car on this historic day for our sport.”

Dale Jarrett’s Hall of Fame career in NASCAR

The NASCAR Hall of Fame inducted Jarrett in 2014, six years after his retirement from the sport. He undoubtedly earned his spot.

Jarrett won 32 races over the span of his 24-year career in NASCAR. He was a three-time winner of the Daytona 500 and claimed the checkered flag at the Brickyard 400 twice — two of the sport’s most iconic tracks.

In 1999, Jarrett took home NASCAR’s top honor, winning the NASCAR Cup Series championship. In 668 career races, Jarrett totaled 32 victories and 260 top-10 finishes. He also earned 16 pole positions.

Jarrett also won 11 races in NASCAR’s Xfinity Series in 329 career starts. He placed inside the top-10 173 times over the course of 20 years. He’s considered to be one of the greatest drivers in the history of the sport.

Jarrett’s last race came at Bristol in 2008. Since his retirement, he’s worked as a television analyst covering NASCAR.