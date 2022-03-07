NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon’s Former Florida Mansion Sells for a Staggering Amount

NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon’s mansion has just sold for a staggering $36 million in Highland Beach, Florida. The property is 16,000 square feet, with an auto museum added on after Gordon sold in 2003. It also boasts 120 feet of water frontage. Gordon originally sold the mansion for $13.3 million, and it was recently owned by the late Mark Hamister, who bought it in 2014 for $15.5 million.

At a Glance

Jeff Gordon’s 16,000 square foot mansion recently sold for $36 million

The home is located in Highland Beach, Florida

Gordon sold in 2003; the most recent owner passed away in August

The home will be sold furnished, with the exception of the car collection

NASCAR Legend’s Former Home Sells for Astronomical Price

Jeff Gordon’s mansion sold for nearly $6 million more than Highland Beach’s next most expensive home. Premier Real Estate Properties previously listed the home at $42 million, so the selling price was about a 14 percent discount. According to Mansion Global, there were many cash offers on the home.

Hamister added on the auto museum to Jeff Gordon’s former mansion; it can house 6 cars, plus a motor court with room for an additional 20. Cap d’Antibes, an area located in the French Riviera between Nice and Cannes, inspired the entire property. The home sits on just over an acre, and has large windows with incredible water views. There are six bedrooms with adjoining bathrooms, a chef’s kitchen plus two catering kitchens, and a wine room. There’s also a gym and sauna.

Heading to the outdoor space, there’s a firepit and dining area, plus a sit-down bar with ocean views and a spectacular pool. The grounds are immaculately maintained. The home sold furnished, not including the car collection.

Jeff Gordon Talks Racing Against Teammates

Auto racing tends to have more rivalries than other sports, especially amongst teammates; NASCAR, Formula 1, you name it, there are deep-seated rivalries between most of the drivers. NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon knows a thing or two about racing against teammates, and not letting rivalries get to you.

Speaking post-race in Las Vegas, Gordon spoke on the important lessons he learned early on. “When I came to Hendrick Motorsports, it was ‘Race Hard, but don’t wreck your teammates,” said Gordon. “You want to go race your teammates for wins and settle it among [yourselves].” The Hendrick Motorsports vice-chairman said that the team raced “clean” but “very aggressively” towards the end.

Gordon spoke with defending champion Kyle Larson about his racing against teammate Alex Bowman. Larson admitted that he was “trying to get to the outside of Alex,” but Gordon claimed he thought Larson “pushed a little too hard on the outside.” According to Gordon, Bowman stated that he “drove it as hard as he could.”