NASCAR Legend Jeff Gordon to Return for Porsche Carrera Cup Races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway

NASCAR racing legend Jeff Gordon will make a return to the racetrack over Labor Day weekend for the Porsche Carrera Cup North American races at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. The event – which takes place from September 2-4 – includes an entry list of more than 30 Porsche specialists.

Gordon’s last race was in 2016. He was inducted into the NASCAR Hall of Fame in 2019.

“I’m looking forward to getting back in a race car and competing against a talented field of teams and drivers,” Gordon said, via sportscar 365. “It’s always special when I get a chance to compete at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.”

BREAKING: NASCAR legend Jeff Gordon is briefly stepping out of retirement to compete on the IMS road course over Labor Day weekend.https://t.co/tpKPUnlySl — WTHR.com (@WTHRcom) August 24, 2022

Gordon will team up with crew chief Ray Evernham for the first time since 1999. The duo combined for 47 wins and three Cup Series championships at Hendrick Motorsports during that decade.

“Ray and I have always talked about running another race together,” Gordon added. “And we felt like Indy was the perfect place.”

Jeff Gordon Has Had Major Success at IMS Throughout His Career

During his 26-year NASCAR career, Jeff Gordon won the Brickyard 400 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway five times. Overall, he boasts a Cup Series-record nine career victories on road courses.

Gordon and the other drivers will use the Porsche 911 GT3 Cup race cars on the 2.439-mile, 14-turn track.

