NASCAR Legend Kenny Wallace on Ty Gibbs-Sam Mayer Martinsville Fight: ‘Drama at Its Best’

Just about everybody was talking about the NASCAR Xfinity Series fight and that includes the legend Kenny Wallace. So, the former Xfinity Series Rookie of the Year had a little bit to say on the matter. And, if you thought he would be upset, you don’t know Wallace. He was a bit taken aback by the fact others were taken aback by the whole incident. While others condemned the actions, Wallace cheered a little bit.

You know, it wasn’t that long ago folks were comparing NASCAR to WWE. There aren’t many drivers that have the same experience as NASCAR’s Kenny Wallace. He raced 891 races combined in the Cup Series and the Xfinity Series. Back when he was racing in his early career, it was the Busch Series.

“Emergency press conference,” Wallace said. “Ty Gibbs does not take his helmet off… and the crowd goes wild. You all are missing the point, we just had complete entertainment, drama at its best. You all have a new villain. Boy, does that mean, Kyle Busch is the good guy now? At my age I’ve seen it all, this is wonderful. I love your passion… did you see Sam Mayer’s eye? Boy oh boy.

“All I can say is I agree with Nick Hoffman, y’all wanted it, you got it. Fightin’ ain’t fair sometimes.”

Including some great faces worthy of many screenshots in the replies to the tweet, Wallace’s message was ultimately that this wasn’t a big deal. However, folks wanted action and they got action. NASCAR fans are going to be talking about this moment for a long time. Likely all season. So, any time you see the No. 1 and No. 54 next to one another from now on, this is probably going to get brought up.

NASCAR Icon Kenny Wallace Talks About Fight, Sam Mayer Apologizes

Despite Kenny Wallace’s point of view, it is unfortunate that a NASCAR official was apparently hurt during the altercation. When things like this happen, those in the immediate area try to break things up. An official got in the middle of things and had to go to the care center. After that news was announced on Twitter, Sam Mayer issued an apology. But not to Ty Gibbs.

“I want to apologize to the [NASCAR] official who was injured last night. I hate seeing that happen. Wishing him a speedy recovery,” the driver said.

The race and the grandfather clock went to random Jones in the end. Mayer and Gibbs finished 5th and 8th respectively. After their fistfight, a lot of comments were made about what went down on the track. Gibbs kept his helmet on, and Mayer and Gibbs got physical on the track with their cars. While it was a bit much after a race, it got folks all around focused on NASCAR for a night. So, is it all that bad?