A legend is entering the FOX NASCAR booth next Sunday. Rusty Wallace will join the crew for the race at Dover.

Wallace captured 55 wins and 349 top tens over his 25 year career in the sport. Additionally, he’s received some of the greatest honors NASCAR has to offer, including winning a championship.

Now, he’ll grace the world with his commentary. It should be fascinating getting to listen to him chop things up with Mike Joy and Clint Bowyer.

Rusty Wallace will be the guest analyst in the FOX Sports booth for the Cup race at Dover. — Bob Pockrass (@bobpockrass) April 23, 2023

“Rusty Wallace will be the guest analyst in the FOX Sports booth for the Cup race at Dover,” tweeted FOX’s Bob Pockrass.

Last season, it was Chase Elliott who captured the victory at Dover’s spring race. Following him was Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and Ross Chastain in P2 and P3, respectively. Hopefully Wallace sees an equally exciting race on Sunday.

It’s been a fun season thus far, featuring a bevy of different winners and guest commentators for NASCAR on FOX. With Rusty Wallace joining the fray, it should be another fun weekend for the sport.

Kyle Busch Wins GEICO 500 at Talladega in Wild Double Overtime NASCAR Race

Coming to the final overtime restart, Ryan Blaney led, but Kyle Busch led when the caution went back up under white. Rowdy was the fortunate NASCAR driver in double overtime.

As Bubba Wallace was wrecked out by Ryan Blaney, Kyle Busch powered through on the white flag lap and came away with the win.

Even a wreck with 5 laps to go couldn’t stop Kyle Busch today.

We heard a lot of talk about how there wouldn’t be three-wide racing. We got three-wide racing. Then there were those who thought we’d get nothing but green flag racing, again, wrong. But it wasn’t the most enthralling event.

In the first stage, it was pit road madness. Tyler Reddick and Chase Briscoe couldn’t keep the car straight on the pit lane and spun out for reasons that seemed mysterious. Just random mistakes that both drivers tried to bounce back from.

During the second stage, things were standard. Lots of driving in two lines but also the most three-wide racing we saw all day.

In the last 40 laps, we saw three wide racing for the lead and a lot of great pushes. However, it was Kyle Busch outlasting the rest and diving for the finish line.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.