NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Announces Return To Full-Time Racing

Three-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Tony Stewart is jumping behind the wheel for a full-time racing schedule, although it’ll be in a different car. He’ll be participating as an NHRA drag racer.

Stewart plans to run a full-time schedule for the NHRA Top Alcohol Dragster circuit. He’ll be part of McPhillips Racing and will have sponsorship from Mobil 1.

“We’ve been working on putting this package together with the McPhillips family to expand on what we did at Las Vegas last year and get back in the seat,” Stewart said, per the Associated Press. “I want to keep learning about the sport and have the opportunity to go compete more this year with a team I really enjoy.

“It’s nerve-wracking to try and do something different, but when you have a team like what the McPhillips Racing team has, it makes everything a lot easier.”

Stewart made his first appearance in a Top Alcohol Dragster last October. He recorded a second-place finish in the Nevada Nationals.

Stewart co-owns the Stewart-Haas Racing team, which recently released a hype video for the upcoming NASCAR season.

Tony Stewart’s Success in Racing

Tony Stewart enjoyed an immense amount of success during his racing career. He was never bashful about trying new things on the track. He participated in NASCAR, the IndyCar Series, the NASCAR Truck Series and more.

Stewart is most known for his success in the NASCAR Cup Series, winning three championships in his career (2002, 2005 and 2011). He won a total of 49 races and placed inside the top-10 a total of 308 times.

As an IndyCar Series driver, Stewart claimed three victories, reached seven podiums and earned eight poles. Now, he’s hoping that success translates to the world of drag racing.

Stewart makes his first appearance for the season in Gainesville, Florida for the Gatornationals. The event runs from March 1-5.