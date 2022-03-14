NASCAR Legend Tony Stewart Shows Love To Fellow Indiana Native Chase Briscoe After First Career Win

After a rough rookie year last season, NASCAR driver Chase Briscoe came back with a vengeance, snaring the victory in the fourth Cup Series race of the 2022 season at the Phoenix Raceway. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver was able to take the lead with just three laps remaining, holding off Ross Chastain and crossing the finish line in first place. The win marked Chase Briscoe’s first-ever victory in 40 career starts.

To say that Chase Briscoe fans were excited would be an understatement, but one fan stood out among the rest: NASCAR legend, Tony Stewart. Stewart is not only the co-owner of the Stewart-Haas Racing Team but is also Chase Briscoe’s childhood hero. Briscoe is such a fan of Stewart, in fact, that he drives the No. 14 car – just like Tony Stewart.

The win was no doubt a magical experience for Briscoe, but after the stunning victory, things got even better for the No. 14 driver. Stewart-Haas Racing co-owner, Tony Stewart, filmed an adorable heartfelt message for the newly crowned Cactus King.

“Hey, Chase! Just wanted you to know how proud I am and happy for you,” Stewart says while smiling from ear to ear. “So excited that a buddy of mine from Indiana has come up, just like his father, and been a hero. You’re the man, buddy! I’m super proud of you, super happy for you and the team. See you soon, man. Take care.”

From one No. 14 to another No. 14.



Two guys from Indiana who love to race: @TonyStewart and @ChaseBriscoe_14. pic.twitter.com/Ds6T0o4uXr — Stewart-Haas Racing (@StewartHaasRcng) March 14, 2022

Tony Stewart and Chase Briscoe Emotional Over Win in Phoenix

Though he holds it together, Tony Stewart is clearly extremely emotional about his driver’s victory in the Ruoff Mortgage 500 in the Phoenix Raceway. Chase Briscoe was also extremely emotional, though he wasn’t quite as composed about it.

On the contrary, Chase Briscoe revealed that he cried the entire last lap of the race. “It’s unbelievable. I was crying the whole last lap,” Briscoe says with a quiver in his voice. “Unbelievable. So blessed to be driving at the organization of the team in the car that was my hero growing up. So, to get this No. 14 back in victory lane….it’s unbelievable.”

Chase Briscoe then addresses the packed stands. “I hope the race fans enjoyed the race, it was unbelievable from my point. Thank you guys for coming out,” the Haas-Stewart driver says to resounding cheers. “We’ve missed you the last two years with COVID and everything else. So thankful to have you guys back. Without you guys, we don’t have a sport, we don’t get to race and do what we do for a living, so thank you to each and every one of you.”