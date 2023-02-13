NASCAR Looking to Race in New York City, Start Series in Middle East

As NASCAR COO Steve O’Donnell continues to expand the brand of stock car racing, he has his eyes set on New York City. He also has ideas for starting a series in the Middle East. There are a lot of ideas floating around, but with moves made in recent years and months – it doesn’t sound out of the question.

Adam Stern with Sports Business Journal talked with O’Donnell about future plans in NASCAR. This season is vital to the future of the sport. It is the second year of the Next Gen car, the Busch Light Clash at The Coliseum, the first year of the Chicago Street Race, and more.

Looking forward, O’Donnell sees multiple venues that NASCAR could expand to. Right now, there are ongoing talks about bringing a race to New York City. Many will think back to the 2004 fiasco that never turned into anything. However, it feels like NASCAR to NYC could be a possibility somehow.

After putting a track in L.A. Memorial Coliseum, NASCAR has proven they can go anywhere with their product. Stern hinted that MetLife Stadium seems like a possible choice of venue for a Clash scenario or a street race like Chicago.

Other American cities that O’Donnell would like to test out are Seattle and Denver, with the Pacific Northwest, in general, being a target as well.

NASCAR Going to the Middle East?

One of the moves that NASCAR made last year was bringing a series to Brazil. The sport has its own smaller series in Canada (Pinty’s) and Mexico (NASCAR Mexico) as well. However, there are desires to bring the big-time races to those countries for one-off races, if possible.

A race in Mexico City would be absolutely wild if you ask me. I’d love to see it.

However, one of the biggest projects that O’Donnell brought up with Stern is in another hemisphere. Imagine NASCAR in the Middle East. The region has proven that it has the money and the motivation to invest in motorsports such as F1.

So, why not NASCAR? Let’s get Chase Elliott on the streets of Dubai or something like that. That’s a long way from Dawsonville, that’s for sure. Even just a series like in Mexico would be interesting to see.

Who knows where NASCAR will venture to next?