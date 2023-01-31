NASCAR Makes Rules Changes Ahead of 2023 Season

With a new season comes new rules and changes. NASCAR has modified a few things that will hopefully improve the product. While fans are disappointed that they banned Ross Chastain’s “Hail Melon” move, these other changes seem to be for the better.

To start, NASCAR is getting rid of stage cautions at road courses this season. Instead of pitting at the end of each stage, drivers will continue as normal. However, stage points will be rewarded as normal.

This rule only applies to Cup Series road courses. For standalone races in the Xfinity and Truck Series, cautions will still be used. Those are at Portland, Mid-Ohio, and Road America.

New NASCAR Rules Around Loose Wheels

Last season was the first year of the Next Gen car. NASCAR had a hard-line stance but is softening around some rules. That included modified single-source parts and loose wheels on the track and pit road.

A loose wheel on the track was an instant four-race suspension for the offending team’s crew chief as well as two crew members. This rule has been changed.

If a loose wheel happens on pit road then the team will have to do a pass-through penalty when the flag is green. If it happens under caution, the team will be moved to the rear of the field.

However, if the wheel comes off on the track, outside of pit road, that will be a two-lap penalty. In addition to that penalty during the race, two crew members will face a two-race suspension. If a crew member is suspended in one series for a loose wheel penalty, they can still compete in another series. Cup Series infraction does not apply to Xfinity and Trucks and vice versa.

This feels more appropriate with the frequency of these penalties.

Teams will also be able to use wet-weather equipment, windshield wipers and rain tires, at more tracks this season. That includes L.A. Coliseum, Martinsville, New Hampshire, North Wilkesboro for All-Star weekend, Phoenix, Richmond, The Milwaukee Mile, and Lucas Oil Indianapolis Raceway Park.

Playoff Eligibility and Other Changes

To cap things off, there has been a change in playoff eligibility. Of course, a driver needs to be a full-time driver and participate in each event for their respective series to be considered playoff eligible. There are waivers for injured drivers and other instances.

However, drivers will no longer have to be top-30 in the Cup Series or top-20 in the Xfinity and Trucks Series in order to be eligible for the postseason. This is true “win and you’re in” racing.

There has also been an expansion to the “choose rule” allowing drivers to pick their restart order at superspeedway and dirt-track events. A few more changes around restart zones, damaged vehicle policy, and pit road interference were also made. You can check those details out at NASCAR.com.