NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. Furious with Ross Chastain as Cup Series Heads to Watkins Glen

Another NASCAR driver is growing increasingly frustrated with Ross Chastain as the drama on the track heats up. 2017 Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. had some strong words for the driver of the No. 1 car.

Controversy surrounded Chastain again last weekend at Richmond Raceway, with the driver causing a wreck that included a pair of Joe Gibbs Racing drivers — Kyle Busch and Truex. It was just the latest collision in what has become all-too-common on the track this year.

Speaking with Outkick, Truex voiced his growing frustration with Chastain on the track.

“Get your sh– together,” he said. “We’re supposed to be professionals, get it together. We’re the best in the world. I’m not sure what the deal is, but it’s been over and over and over this year.

“I don’t know if he has a beef with someone at JGR that I don’t know about, or if someone did him wrong along the way, but he’s had his share (of contact) with most of the field pretty much.”

Almost immediately, Busch threw out some strong words against Chastain after Sunday’s incident.

“We got Chastained this week, we were his victim this week,” Busch told NBC Sports after the race. “That didn’t hurt us too bad, we started back in a decent spot, but then the next spin I think was Christopher [Bell]. That allowed the guys that were around us that we were kinda racing, some of our team guys, to come get tires, and then they had 10 fresher laps on tires than us the whole rest of the day.”

NASCAR Heads to Watkins Glen This Weekend

Martin Truex Jr., Kyle Busch and others will have an eye on Ross Chastain this weekend at Watkins Glen. They’re hoping to avoid the antics of the driver of the No. 1 car.

Despite the controversies, Chastain is producing a strong year in the NASCAR Cup Series. He’s won two races this season and sits second in the points standings.

Truex, on the other hand, has yet to claim a checkered flag. That, partly, could be the reason behind his frustrations. With only two races left — Watkins Glen and Daytona — he desperately needs a victory.