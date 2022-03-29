NASCAR: Martin Truex Jr. Making Appearance at Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair

NASCAR driver Martin Truex Jr. will be making an appearance at Bass Pro Shops World’s Fishing Fair. The announcement was made on Tuesday. It came from Joe Gibbs Racing, for whom Martin Truex Jr. drives. It’ll be a great chance to meet one of the best NASCAR drivers out in the Cup Series right now.

The @BassProShops World's Fishing Fair is where you can meet @MartinTruex_Jr on Thursday in Springfield, MO.



To learn more: https://t.co/6aTI3bqO1P pic.twitter.com/WIpxFfByZ8 — Joe Gibbs Racing (@JoeGibbsRacing) March 29, 2022

NASCAR Driver Martin Truex Jr. Will Be Among Drivers At Bass Pro Shops’ World’s Fishing Fair

But Truex will not be the only NASCAR star there at the World’s Fishing Fair. Far from it. If you’ve ever wanted to meet Dale Earnhardt Jr., then he’ll be there along with famed team owner Richard Childress. Other drivers coming to the big event will be Austin Dillon and Noah Gragson.

Besides the NASCAR superstars, others from the worlds of fishing and even bull riding will be present in Springfield. Go check out some outdoor legends like Bill Dance, Roland Martin, Jimmy Houston, Rick Clunn, Kevin Vandam, Ott Defoe, Edwin Evers, Tim Horton, and Michelle Jalaba. Saltwater anglers like Diego Toiran, Capt. Terry Robinson, Capt. Alex Adler, and Capt. Paul Murray, among others.

The event kicks off on Wednesday with a special performance by Lee Greenwood. Go catch singer Clay Self and comedian Larry The Cable Guy, who will be having performances, too, throughout the event. It all happens in Springfield, Mo., starting on Wednesday. If you are in the area, then make sure to go check out Martin Truex Jr. at the World’s Fishing Fair.

Truex Jr. Has A Lot of Both Love, Respect For Dale Earnhardt Jr.

Meanwhile, it will be cool to see Truex Jr. possibly together with Dale Jr. They have a lot of respect and love for one another. Heck, Martin is a big fan of the NASCAR legend.

He happened to stop by back in February and chat it up with Marty Smith and Wes Blankenship on The Marty Smith Podcast. How important was and is Dale Jr. to the world of motorsports that Martin loves so well?

Truex Jr. spoke with Marty and Wes and got to the point. “Just a lot of everything,” he said. “I think a lot of pressure. I think it affected his racing some, to some extent.

“[At] the end of the day he still loved to race,” Truex Jr. said. “It was just all the outside stuff. I think once he got in the car he was his happiest. And outside the car, he was just always pulled in a hundred different directions. That had to be tough to deal with. I think that he dealt with it really well… He did a hell of a job with it.”