NASCAR’s Matt Kenseth Completes Boston Marathon, Beats Jimmie Johnson’s Time From 2019 Event

NASCAR Hall of Fame nominee Matt Kenseth showed his athletic versatility recently by completing the Boston Marathon in just over three hours. The 50-year-old former driver finished 141st in his age division and an impressive 3,558th overall. Around 30,000 runners participate in the annual event, so Kenseth finished just outside the top-10 percent — no small feat.

Kenseth also beat another famous racer’s previous best time. Seven-time Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson finished the 2019 Boston Marathon in 3 hours, 9 minutes, and 7 seconds. Kenseth’s time of 3 hours, 1 minutes, and 40 seconds therefore bested the old rival by about eight minutes. Kenseth made sure to rub it in a little, too.

“Yeah, and he was way younger,” Kenseth quipped to reporters, referencing Johnson’s age of 43-years-old at the time of his marathon. Johnson also ran the race just 36 hours after competing in a Cup Series event in Richmond.

Kenseth said he also competed in the Chicago Marathon last year but finished eight minutes slower than in Boston because of hot, humid weather in the Windy City. The weather in Boston this year was cool and sunny.

“I love this area, coming up to Boston,” Kenseth told WBZ-TV, a local Boston affiliate. “I always loved racing up in New Hampshire. It’s a great place, so the atmosphere was second to none. It was one of the better experiences in my life — obviously, sporting experience for all the races and everything. This was really cool — the crowd, enthusiasm and just a huge event. Fun to be part of it.”

In his two-decade career, Kenseth won the 2003 Cup Series Championship, two Daytona 500 races, and 39 Cup races overall.

Ahead of the Boston Marathon, Matt Kenseth gave his thoughts on his NASCAR Hall of Fame nomination for the class of 2023

NASCAR recently revealed the 15 nominees for the Class of 2023, which included big names like Neil Bonnett, Harry Gant, and Matt Kenseth.

“I’m gonna be honest,” Kenseth said, speaking about the nominees. “It’s not really something I’ve spent a lot of time thinking about. Certainly, the longer you’re away from the sport, the less relevant you are and all that kind of stuff. Obviously, you tend to look back a little bit more.”

Kenseth said he didn’t allow himself to enjoy the moment very much during his racing days because he was always looking ahead. “I’d say, throughout my career I always had, sometimes it was a bad habit, sometimes I think it would help me be more successful,” Kenseth said. “But I never really spent much time and looked back.”

“Like I’d enjoy a win or something for that night, maybe the next day, or next couple of days, you know, when you saw your team or did whatever. And then, I just kind of shuffled it out of my head and tried to work on the next one.”