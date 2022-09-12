NASCAR: Michael Jordan Congratulates Bubba Wallace Following Win at Kansas Speedway

When the GOAT congratulates you, it’s special. Michael Jordan was quick to celebrate his NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace taking the W at Kansas. This is the third win for the young 23XI Racing team, owned by Jordan and Denny Hamlin. Bubba now has two of those three wins and helped the No. 45 sweep the races at Kansas this season.

Michael Jordan got into NASCAR with his friend Denny Hamlin a couple of years ago. It was not a serious idea – at first. Now, two seasons into the project, the team has two charters, two wins on the season, and a bright future ahead. Now that Bubba has won in the 23 and the 45, he’s just like Jordan.

Michael Jordan Congratulates Wallace

“Huge congrats to Bubba and the entire 45 team on today’s great win,” MJ said in the statement. “Bubba has now proven he’s a winner with the 23 and the 45. Let’s go!”

After the race, Wallace was elated. He said that he felt relief and that he was glad to shut down his haters and doubters. His career has not been an easy one. But now he’s won at Talladega in a rain-shortened event, and at Kansas in the full 400-mile race.

On top of that, Wallace was able to edge out his other team owner Hamlin at the end.

Bubba Wallace Takes the Win at Kansas

This season, there were 16 individual winners in the regular season. Since the playoffs started, both races have been won by non-playoff drivers. Stealing automatic berths to the Round of 12, Erik Jones and Bubba Wallace have capitalized on their opportunities.

These are two cars that have been fast all season, but have had issues or made the wrong choices at times. So, it was a winless regular season. Although these wins won’t count towards a playoff spot or a driver’s championship, they are massive for these drivers and teams, like Michael Jordan’s 23XI, and Richard Petty’s Petty GMS.

Wallace was fired up following his win. He shushed the haters with a single finger over his mouth, yelled, and celebrated. The driver burnt his tires to the ground in one of the best burnouts we have seen this year, and a lot of fun was had afterward I’m sure.

Oh, and he got the big thumbs up from Michael Jordan himself. Not a bad way to spend a Sunday.