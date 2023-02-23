NASCAR’s Michael McDowell Welcomes Baby Girl

A hectic week has given way to a beautiful moment for Michael McDowell and his family.

While the Daytona 500 wasn’t as good to him as it’s been in the past — McDowell came across the finish like P28 — that’s the last thing on his mind. On Tuesday, McDowell shared with Twitter that his family has a new addition, welcoming his daughter Isabella Grace to the world.

A verse revealed, a promised given, a literal dream come true. This little girl's life has the most amazing back story. A true miracle. Meet the newest McDowell, Isabella Grace. pic.twitter.com/HNBKXEztpg — Michael McDowell (@Mc_Driver) February 22, 2023

“A verse revealed, a promised given, a literal dream come true. This little girl’s life has the most amazing back story. A true miracle,” tweeted McDowell. “Meet the newest McDowell, Isabella Grace.”

The 38-year old wheelman likely isn’t thinking about racing at the moment, and nobody would blame him. Still, he’ll be in the car come Sunday’s race at Fontana.

Perhaps a special victory is on the way for Michael McDowell. No matter what, he’s already a winner this week.

NASCAR on FOX Posts Eye-Opening Ratings for Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 popped some fascinating ratings on Sunday, according to FOX.

For the second straight weekend, the biggest event in sports took place on the network. However, the ratings from Sunday’s Great American Race brought in some good news, and some not-so-good news.

2023’s version of the Daytona 500 was down in overall viewers from last season’s event, but it was still the most-watched show of the weekend, per FOX and Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. Additionally, the Homes Using Television level was down, but the race was up in its share of the ratings.

All in all, some good numbers for NASCAR‘s biggest race of the season, and some numbers that they wish were a little higher. Alas, the advent of streaming could have something to do with the viewership numbers, as well.

The race itself was an exciting one. The first half was relatively caution free, and the second half brought the excitement even the casual fan can get behind. In the end, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. captured the victory, proving the Daytona 500 has become as unpredictable as anything.

Meanwhile, FOX Sports PR also added that while the NASCAR Cup Series race was down, ratings for the Truck Series, ARCA Series and Xfinity Series were up.

Soon, NASCAR will enter a media-rights negotiation, as the numbers pertaining to the Daytona 500 and speedweeks as a whole will be as important as anything. Regardless, it’ll remain one of the top sporting events of the year.