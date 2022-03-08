NASCAR: Midland Celebrates Meeting the One and Only Richard Petty

It’s been said many times before, but we’re going to say it one more time because it couldn’t be more true. Country music and NASCAR? They just go together. And because NASCAR is fully aware of the massive overlap in fans, they frequently invite country stars to perform at their races. This Sunday’s Pennzoil 400 was no different, with chart-topping country group Midland performing on the pre-race stage in Las Vegas.

The performance marked the band’s first appearance in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway, an event over which LVMS President, Chris Powell, expressed excitement. “We’re thrilled to have one of country’s hottest acts kick off the Pennzoil 400,” Powell said. “Midland is incredibly popular with our race fans. We know the guys will put on a great show to get everyone’s motor running for the green flag.”

To make the moment even more special, the excitement was a two-way street between NASCAR and Midland. Just as NASCAR fans love Midland, the Midland guys love NASCAR. And after their performance, the gang got to meet the one and only Richard Petty, NASCAR legend and owner of Petty GMS Motorsports.

Just after meeting The King, Midland’s Mark Wystrach said, “We are here at the world-famous Las Vegas Motor Speedway on a picture perfect race day. The kind of day that race car drivers and NASCAR fans dream of. [We’re] lucky to be a part of it. We just got off stage and we’ll be rooting for some of our buddies out there racing, hoping they race safe and fast.”

The band posted a few pictures of themselves with the legendary driver to their Instagram page, and The King responded in kind, posting a picture of himself with the band to his own social media.

Midland to Drop New Album Following NASCAR Performance

Performing in front a NASCAR Cup Series crowd was a big moment for Midland, but it’s far from the only exciting thing on deck for the country group. Later this spring, the Grammy-nominated band will release their third studio album, ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From.’

Ahead of the album’s release, the band gave fans an idea of what to expect from the track list. “There are a lot of honky-tonk truths,” said vocalist Jess Carson. “Some of them are the way a guitar or steel twines around the melody, almost a counterpoint or counter-narrative. To us, the playing is as important as the vocals or the lyrics. It’s not just a big wad of sound, but how the tracks build to extract the song’s essence.”

‘The Last Resort: Greetings From’, our full-length album, will take you somewhere far away. Check in, leave your worries at the door, and live the high life with a motel view and a Midland attitude.



Available 5/6. Pre-order here: https://t.co/h1e3ugDQxE 🍹🍹 pic.twitter.com/aFZOjRG7wl — Midland (@MidlandOfficial) March 4, 2022

Lead singer and guitarist, Mark Wystrach, weighed in as well. “It’s about more than the roots,” he said. “Because that makes you think of something that’s buried, which this music shouldn’t be. It’s about creating country music that’s pure in a different kind of way. It draws on some of what’s been left behind but shouldn’t be. Some of these songs are pure Gary Stewart, others are the earliest Eagles stuff when they really were country.”