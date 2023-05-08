NASCAR Monday Mash-Up: Spins, saves, and a fist fight on pit road at Kansas

Well, Kansas sure was a productive NASCAR weekend. There was a lot of racing and a lot of great moments, as well as some not-so-great. Here on the Monday Mash-Up, we’re going to go over the best (worst?) wrecks and other heated moments of the weekend. Did anyone see anything interesting going on after Sunday’s race?

Before we get to the action that happened postrace on Sunday, let’s dial it back a bit. The ARCA Menards Series got things going on the race track on Saturday. If you weren’t interested in watching the ponies run in Kentucky, then you were in luck. There were about 10 hours of wall-to-wall NASCAR coverage on Saturday on FS1.

Frankie Muniz had a pit road issue that kept him from a top-five finish, but P8 is good enough. Especially since he dodged that nasty Jason Kitzmiller wreck. Frankie can wheel and deal, y’all.

Later on Saturday night, the Craftsman Truck Series took to the track. There is a lot of talent in that series, but it is raw and unmolded for the most part. These restarts get really dicey, quickly.

When Dale Jr. said he didn’t want to get into a truck race, this is the exact reason why. One move and there are four or five trucks just trashed. Good, competitive trucks, too.

Trouble on the restart.



Multiple trucks are collected in an incident on lap 79. pic.twitter.com/Yc8aV1wfUA — NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Trucks (@NASCAR_Trucks) May 7, 2023

Grant Enfinger went on to win the Heart of America 200. It was a major moment for the Truck Series driver to get back in victory lane.

NASCAR Cup Series chaos

Now, let’s get to the business. The NASCAR Cup Series race produced what was likely the best race of the year, if not of the Next Gen era. In a battle between Denny Hamlin and Kyle Larson, two of the 75 Greatest Drivers in NASCAR history, it was Hamlin on top.

Sure, there were harder wrecks during the day. Kyle Busch hit the wall pretty good. But this is the most consequential move of the afternoon.

Still thinking about this one. pic.twitter.com/xVd07BYjE2 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) May 8, 2023

This was a really hard-side draft from Denny. Larson knew that this was going to be hard racing. Hamlin had made moves prior with about 5 or 6 laps to go. However, lap traffic kept him from making a move when he wanted with 3 laps to go.

Larson has two wins this year, Hamlin didn’t have any until yesterday… That’s easy math for Hamlin. It doesn’t look all that malicious, but he pinched the No. 5 a bit. Win for the No. 11 team.

So, that’s all for this week… Except it isn’t!

Of course, we have to talk about the scrum that went down in the pits. Noah Gragson thinks that Ross Chastain “doored” him. Later, Gragson went for a spin and would finish five laps down.

Meanwhile, Chastain went on to finish P5 and capped off a relatively strong day for the No. 1 Trackhouse team. Gragson felt that between Kansas and what happened two weeks ago at Talladega, it was Ross’ time to feel the wrath. Gragson grabbed Chastain by the collar, Chastain told him to stop, and Noah didn’t.

That’s when Chastain obliged and sent a quick right jab into Gragson’s face.

How is that for a NASCAR Monday Mash-Up? We had mashed-up metal, flames, a big restart wreck, and some fists flying on pit road. After the incident, Gragson didn’t seem satisfied. After all, he got clocked and his return punch was caught in midair by security.

As for Ross, I’m sure he’ll shrug it off and try to move on. At least everyone knows he’s not afraid to swing. Maybe the next driver will think twice before approaching Melon Man?