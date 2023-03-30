The NASCAR All-Star Race at North Wilkesboro Speedway will be a throwback in more ways than one. Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip will serve as co-Grand Marshals. Two of the sport’s most iconic drivers. With the return to North Wilkesboro, the two winningest drivers at the track will be a vital part.

Richard Petty has 15 wins at North Wilkesboro. Darrell Waltrip has 10 to his name. They are the obvious choices to serve as Grand Marshals for the May 21st All-Star Race. This race had been held at Texas Motor Speedway for a couple of years, now we’re going to an oldie but a goodie.

The best part about the return to North Wilkesboro, only the infield was repaved. Yeah, you heard that right. That track is beaten up and in rough shape, but these Cup Cars will give it what they’ve got. The 0.625-mile track should provide some fun.

“Returning to North Wilkesboro Speedway during NASCAR’s 75th anniversary season will be the most nostalgic highlight of a year where we remember the past by paying tribute in the future,” Speedway Motorsports CEO Marcus Smith said. “We are honored to recognize and celebrate two true icons of NASCAR’s history, Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip, during an All-Star Race weekend that will feature the rebirth of one of our sport’s original race tracks.”

Richard Petty and Darrell Waltrip are NASCAR. They have been part of so many legendary moments as drivers, owners, broadcasters, and more. The two Hall of Famers are going to have a lot of fun watching these cars go around North Wilkesboro again.

NASCAR Highlights Richard Petty Again

This year, more so than in previous years, Richard Petty is being given his flowers. Of course, NASCAR has always paid respect and reverence to the King. However, in the 75th anniversary of the sport, Petty has taken center stage. From start to finish.

At 85 years old, there is a new era in Petty’s life. He isn’t as closely tied to his NASCAR team, which no longer carries his name but has been rebranded as LEGACY Motor Club. Jimmie Johnson has now moved in and Petty has slid out, now as a team ambassador.

However, NASCAR had Richard Petty on the Rose Bowl parade float. He has been at a lot of races so far this season, he was part of the huge lineup of NASCAR stars at Daytona.

We know that we’ll see the King at North Wilkesboro. There will be plenty of opportunities this year to celebrate him and other legends. 75 years of stock car racing, and so many drivers, owners, crew members, and others that deserve celebration. Richard Petty among them.