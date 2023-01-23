This NASCAR season is going to get started with some star power. The Clash at the Coliseum will be started by Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams. It’s going to be a party in LA when NASCAR comes into town.

He might be one of the next big stars in the NFL one day. For now, he’s a Heisman winner that will look to repeat in 2023. Perhaps this is the season that the USC Trojans make their way into the CFP.

Before all of that though, Caleb Williams is ready to help NASCAR get started for the year. The Busch Light Clash will have some college football flair. You think Lincoln Riley is going to come out to the race, too?

The Trojans quarterback threw for 37 touchdowns and more than 4,000 yards this past season. While things didn’t end the way they expected them to, Williams is going to be back for another campaign.

Right now, NASCAR officials are working hard to get the track put in place for the big day. The Clash was such a hit last year. This year, it is measuring up to be even better.

Caleb Williams Joins Other Stars For NASCAR Clash

When the day gets here, February 5, Caleb Williams won’t be the only guest star in the house. The L.A. Coliseum is a venue that is fit to host dozens of stars if needed. It won’t just be Ryan Blaney and Kyle Busch that folks are happy to see.

Also slated to appear at the Clash is Wiz Khalifa. The rapper is going to be one of the musical performers for the day. During the race break, he’s going to entertain the crowd. Once again, this is just going to be a big party to get the season started. So, it’s nothing but fun musical acts and other guests.

Cypress Hill is also slated to be a musical guest. This doesn’t even include all of the big stars that will show up just to watch the show. We are so close to the beginning of the season, I can just smell that Sunoco fuel and those Goodyear Tires burning.