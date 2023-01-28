On Saturday morning, NASCAR made a huge announcement in regard to their Garage 56 Le Man team. Jimmie Johnson leads the lineup of drivers. The seven-time NASCAR champion will be joined by former 24 Hours of Le Mans winner Mike Rockenfeller, as well as the 2009 Formula One champion Jenson Button.

This lineup is unique and varied. These drivers have gotten behind the wheel of so many different vehicles. Of course, Johnson spent last year competing in the IndyCar full-time. Rockenfeller spent 2022 in a variety of series and even suited up for the Cup Series at Glendale and the Roval for Spire Motorsports.

Button has also done some racing in recent years. The average age of the team is 43, but they have a wealth of experience in all those years.

NASCAR Chairman and CEO, Jim France was very happy to announce the lineup.

“Since the beginning of the Garage 56 project, it has been our goal to partner with the top racers in the world to represent us in Le Mans,” France said, via NASCAR.com. “The lineup of Jimmie, ‘Rocky’ (Rockenfeller) and Jenson is everything we could have dreamed of – three elite drivers who have won at the highest levels of motorsports worldwide. As we celebrate the 75th anniversary of NASCAR, we are honored to have these world-class champions help bring the sights and sounds of a NASCAR race car to fans in Le Mans, and across the world.”

The best part about the Garage 56 project? Hendrick Motorsports and Jimmie Johnson are back together again.

Jimmie Johnson Happy to Be With Henrick, Garage 56

Of course, the pair won seven Cup Series championships together. So, it makes sense that Henrick Motorsports and Johnson are more than happy to be back together. Lately, Johnson has been focused on LEGACY Motor Club, the newly revamped PettyGMS Racing.

While he’ll be in the Daytona 500 with another team, Garage 56 gives him a chance to team up with Hendrick again. It’s a match that’s produced results in the past. Why not at Le Mans?

“Huge honor to represent NASCAR, Hendrick Motorsports, all the partners involved, Goodyear, Chevrolet. A lot of history — I have a lot of history with all the people involved, so it’s very meaningful to me to be invited to come do this and to represent everyone.”

Jimmie Johnson and Garage 56 have a tall task ahead. 24 Hours of Le Mans is not for drivers that don’t love to race. With Rockenfeller and Button, NASCAR has the name recognition and accolades. Will they be able to turn that into results at the pinnacle of endurance racing?