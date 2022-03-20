NASCAR: Noah Gragson Slams Hard Into the Wall, Ending His Day at Atlanta

NASCAR driver Noah Gragson didn’t end his day the way he wanted to at the Atlanta Motor Speedway on Sunday (March 20th).

In a clip on NASCAR’s Twitter account, Noah Gragson lost control of his No. 16 car and ended up crashing into the wall. This accident effectively ended his day at the track. “A hard hit ends the No. 16’s day,” NASCAR declared in the social media post. “Noah Gragson climbed from the car under his own power.”

A hard hit ends the No. 16's day.@NoahGragson climbed from the car under his own power. pic.twitter.com/LTTgb4DmW8 — NASCAR (@NASCAR) March 20, 2022

NASCAR fans expressed their relief to know that Noah Gragson was ok after crashing into the wall. “Gosh, that’s an extremely hard lick. Glad he’s ok,” one fan declared. Another fan then stated, “Not a fan of the new track. This isn’t racing, it’s driving. Happy Gragson is okay after that hard hit.

Noah Gragson’s crash in Atlanta comes just a little over a week after the NASCAR driver won the Xfinity Series race in Phoenix. Gragson notably led for 114 laps and stayed in control the entire time. Although he had Brandon Jones on his tail, Gragson was faster than the fellow driver. Prior to the Pheonix race, Gragson was the only driver with three top 10 finishes in the Xfinity Series.

Noah Gragson Recently Spoke About The Most Challenging Track in the NASCAR XFintity Series

During a 2019 interview, Noah Gragson opened up about which NASCAR Xfinity Series track he finds the most challenging. “Going into the season, I thought that the Super Speedways are going to be my Achilles heel or my weakest tracks for me. But I feel like I adapted really well. I think Junior Motorsports has a really good Super Speedway program. We have fast cars all the time. Overall, I thought that was going to be my weakest track.”

The NASCAR driver further stated that he and his team have struggled on speed a little bit on some of the miles and a halfs. “But we have kept our heads up during the race. I’ve tried not to make mistakes and just keep us in contention during the race. And try to maximize our point day.”

While revealing what inspired him to become a racecar driver, Noah Gragson declared, “I actually started racing when I was thirteen. I started racing small cars called bandolero. Which is basically a go-kart with a body and a roll cage. I kind of worked my way up. Nobody in my family, I am from Vegas, and nobody in my family ever raced. So I am a first-generation racer.”

Besides racing, Gragson said he enjoys mountain biking, snowboarding, and dirt biking riding. “All of those kind of action sports. I always like racing and I liked to watch it on TV. I guess the thing that inspired me the most was all of the action. And I would say the speed is probably the biggest thing.”