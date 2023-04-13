NASCAR NOCO 400 Odds, Favorites at Martinsville Speedway

The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the Paperclip this weekend at Martinsville. Lots of good picks among the NOCO 400 odds. This could be a massive weekend for two drivers in particular. However, stock car racing isn’t exactly the most predictable thing in the world.

This time last year, it was William Byron who won at Martinsville. He did it a year after his mom’s brain cancer diagnosis and won over the hearts of NASCAR fans. This year, the NOCO 400 could be the third win for Byron on the year after a strong start in 2023.

However, let us not forget who won the fall edition of this race. It wasn’t just a playoff win, it was a must-win for Christopher Bell. We can talk about Ross Chastain and his Hail Melon all day. However, Bell got his second walk-off win facing elimination in the 2022 playoffs.

With that said, Las Vegas has picked Byron as the favorite for this race. For the NOCO 400, Byron is a 6-1 odds favorite, according to BetMGM and NASCAR. He is just ahead of teammate Kyle Larson who sports 13-2 odds for the weekend.

Bell is also slated at 13-2 odds for this race. He’s coming off that win on Bristol Dirt. Now he wants to show that he can do it on the pavement… again! Bell is at the top of the points standings and has had a very good season. This race could go to a number of drivers, but I think it is probably going to be one of the three listed above.

William Byron NOCO 400 Odds, Martinsville History

Could this be the season where William Byron emerges as a legitimate championship threat? He’s made the playoffs in the past. However, he has shown a new attitude on and off the track. Byron will never be a huge personality, but it is clear he is approaching this season differently.

Byron is still the only driver with multiple wins this year. He went back-to-back at Las Vegas and Phoenix. Those wins came ultimately at the expense of his teammate Kyle Larson. So, could the script flip this week at Martinsville? The NOCO 400 odds give Byron a slight edge. Still, you can’t help but feel like Larson is in the middle of a strong run right now.

I really think overlooking Bell at this track is a bad move. Until that win last week at Bristol Dirt, the Joe Gibbs Racing driver had a low profile. He has more top-5 and top-10 finishes than any other driver this year. Bell won the playoff race at Martinsville. His NOCO 400 odds give him more than a fighting chance.

Who do you see taking the checkered flag, Outsiders?