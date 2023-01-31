NASCAR Odds, Favorites: 2023 Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum

NASCAR is back. There is a race this weekend and we can’t wait. The NASCAR odds are in for the Busch Light Clash at the Coliseum. While a lot will depend on qualifying and the starting order, we can talk about the favorites heading into the Sunday exhibition.

Last year NASCAR pulled off the Clash at the Coliseum for the first time. They built a quarter-mile-long track and brought the sport of stock car racing to one of America’s greatest sporting venues.

It was Joey Logano pulling out the win in 2022. This year, he’s still there among the favorites. In fact, four drivers top our NASCAR odds heading into Sunday.

Chase Elliott, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, and Kyle Busch are all listed at 8-1 odds. So, we have two of the most talented and successful drivers of the last four years, the 2022 winner and Cup champion, and the driver that won the pole in 2022. That’s a strong group of four.

Only 27 cars will make the final race, so we might see a favorite eliminated if the day goes south. Behind the group of four at 8-1 odds is another strong group. Christopher Bell comes in a 9-1, Ryan Blaney at 10-1, Tyler Reddick and Ross Chastain at 12-1.

I’m just ready to get this season underway!

NASCAR Odds Changed By…Mufflers?

One thing that you may or may not notice when watching at home, NASCAR is using mufflers on the Cup Series cars. In fact, this won’t be the last time they use them. Given that the race is in the middle of Los Angeles, the mufflers will help quiet things down…a little. There are also a lot of changes for the 2023 season coming.

The only downside is that these will create increased heat in the cars. However, NASCAR is working on ways to make it cooler underneath the drivers. Who knows if that could play a factor when this race goes green and gets underway?

I’d love to give you my thoughts on who I think will win and all that. But here’s the thing, this isn’t a regular track. It’s a micro track and these cars are big. While it is fun as an exhibition and its own thing, it doesn’t make for the best racing. We won’t see a lot of passing here.

So, qualifying is the most important part of this race. Joey Logano didn’t start at the very front last year, but he started near the front. He didn’t have to fight his way to the lead from P20. Keep a close eye on that starting order and qualifying. That will tell you more than anything we can tell you right now.