NASCAR Odds, Favorites: 2023 Daytona 500 at Daytona International Speedway

It is finally NASCAR race week and the Daytona 500 odds and favorites have been released by the kind folks in Las Vegas. The 65th running of The Great American Race is going to be a great time for fans as the new season gets underway. But who will come away with the checkered flag?

The thing about the Daytona 500 is that anyone has a chance to win. Last year it was Austin Cindric pulling out the W just ahead of Bubba Wallace. It took a lot to make it happen.

This season, we have a trio of drivers that are favored heading into the race. At 12-1 odds, Denny Hamlin, Chase Elliott, and Ryan Blaney lead the way. Hamlin, the three-time Daytona 500 winner, will try to get a fourth.

As for Elliott and Blaney, they are still searching for their first win at the prestigious race.

The trio after the leading trio is very interesting. Joey Logano, Kyle Larson, and Kyle Busch. It’s hard to go against the defending Cup Series champion. However, Larson and Busch have a lot to prove after what was a rather disappointing 2022.

I get why Ross Chastain is up there, as well as William Byron. However, there are other drivers in the field that I think deserve some recognition among the favorites. Sometimes, Vegas doesn’t always get it right.

Daytona 500 Odds – Other Drivers to Watch

Looking at the Daytona 500 field, it’s strange how Vegas didn’t find a way to put Jimmie Johnson up there. Of course, Johnson will have to qualify among a field of other open cars. But if he makes his way to the Daytona 500 then he has a shot and a pretty good one I imagine.

I also think Bubba Wallace is a big omission from the favorites. He finished second last year in the 500 and he’s always strong on these superspeedways.

Another name that I’m going to be thinking about as the race gets closer, Noah Gragson. The rookie for LEGACY M.C. is ready to go with his new Wendy’s paint scheme. Gragson is one of those drivers that you are never surprised to see in the front of a race.

Finally, I’m just going to say that Martin Truex Jr. shouldn’t be counted out in any race. After winning at the Busch Light Clash, he might be feeling a little confident heading into Daytona.