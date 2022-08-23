NASCAR Odds, Favorites for the Coke Zero Sugar 400 at Daytona

The NASCAR Cup Series regular season will end with the Coke Zero Sugar 400. Let’s talk about the Daytona odds and favorites. There are a lot of storylines at play this Saturday. When you take to Daytona, nothing is guaranteed. We could see the odds-on favorite win, or we might get something as wild as a rookie like Austin Cindric taking the checkered flag.

When Cindric won at Daytona to start the season, we all should have seen just how silly this season would get. It’s been a wild ride, with some great races in the Next Gen car. There are some interesting names mentioned among the top of the list of odds. And, of course, the driver that’s been the favorite all season it seems.

Chase Elliott Leads List of Daytona Favorites

Another week, and once again, we have Chase Elliott at the top of our list of favorites. According to the numbers from DraftKings, he isn’t a massive favorite. We’ve seen him come down to a 6/1 favorite in the past. However, this weekend, the odds open up at 10/1 to win.

The thing is, though, he is going to have to compete against some drivers that are very desperate for a win. Perhaps desperate isn’t the right word, but it’s not far off.

Just behind Elliott is a trio of drivers that could all win the race to the surprise of no one. Ryan Blaney, the 2021 winner of this race, Denny Hamlin, and Bubba Wallace are all listed at 12/1 odds. Blaney is the most consistent driver besides Elliott. Hamlin went on a strong streak this season and is set for the playoffs. And, then we have Wallace.

Wallace and his No. 23 team want this win. Bad. After finishing a disappointing P2 at the season opener, the pressure is mounting. Daytona 500 winner, Austin Cindric is listed at +1500 odds just ahead of Martin Truex Jr. and just behind Kyle Larson and Joey Logano.

Regular Season Finale

A lot of lingering questions are up in the air heading into the regular season finale. The Daytona favorites are going to be feeling like they are on a path to destiny. Meanwhile, some dark horses are going to try and throw a wrench into the entire thing. We could see a scenario where Aric Almirola or someone sneaks their way into the postseason.

Even Blaney, who won this race last year, has no expectations. He was asked after Watkins Glen if he believed he controlled his own destiny this final weekend.

“Not at Daytona, no.”

That about sums it up. Even for a former winner of this race, nothing is guaranteed. Let’s get those engines started and get to Saturday already!