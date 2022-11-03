NASCAR Odds, Favorites for Cup Series Championship Race at Phoenix Raceway

The season finale is upon us. One driver tops the odds this week for the NASCAR Cup Series Championship race at Phoenix Raceway. From what we have seen this postseason, it is anyone’s guess as to who will win this race. But the folks in Vegas put out the lines, so we might as well talk about them.

Of course, with this being the championship, there are four drivers that have a little extra incentive. Chase Elliott, Christopher Bell, Ross Chastain, and Joey Logano will have their own race between themselves going on. Will that drive one of them to take the win? Or will we see the Championship 4 fall back in the field a bit?

Earlier this season it was Chase Briscoe that won the Phoenix race. Now with an entire season of driving under everyone’s belts in the Next Gen car, what differences will we see?

NASCAR Odds for Phoenix

While there are times when the bookmakers get it right, NASCAR odds are harder to predict. It’s not quite like horse racing, but it’s closer to that than it is betting on football or another sport. There are so many things that can go wrong.

With that said, it is no surprise that Chase Elliott is the favorite heading into the weekend, at 5/2. Elliott has the most wins this season and has shown he can win a championship in the past. While this is a new season and a new car, Elliott seems to have gotten the hang of it. He should be in contention for the checkered flag at the end of this race unless he has a DNF for whatever reason.

Following Elliott in the NASCAR odds at Phoenix is Christopher Bell. The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been the most clutch all postseason. He has two wins in the playoffs, and both were walk-off victories he needed to advance. At 7/2 odds Bell has earned a lot of respect in the last month or so.

Then, we have the rest of the Championship 4, Joey Logano and Ross Chastain are both listed at 4/1 odds. Logano has had a long time to prepare for Phoenix. Chastain pulled off the move of the year at Martinsville. Take your pick.

The first non-playoff driver in the NASCAR odds for Phoenix is Kyle Larson at 14/1 odds.