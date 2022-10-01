NASCAR Odds, Favorites for YellaWood 500 at Talladega Superspeedway

Heading into the NASCAR weekend at Talladega Superspeedway there are six, yes six drivers that are tied as the odds-on favorites. This is the YellaWood 500 at Talladega, it’s a crapshoot. Anyone could be walking away with that checkered flag, especially after the season we have seen in 2022.

It is hard to pinpoint a favorite at a superspeedway. Of course, there are drivers out there that seem to have a knack for it. Last year this race was ended early by weather and Bubba Wallace was declared the winner. This year the chances of that are slim to none. It should be sunshine and mild temperatures.

So, let’s get into the NASCAR odds and favorites heading into the weekend.

NASCAR Odds – Six Favorites for Talladega

Since we have these drivers all tied for the favorite, let’s just break it down real quick. If any of these cars find themselves finishing first, it won’t be a surprise. But, only one can win – who will it be?

William Byron, Ryan Blaney, Kyle Larson, Joey Logano, Denny Hamlin, and Chase Elliott all had opening lines of 12-1 odds. That’s impressive and you rarely see ties like this from Vegas. It’s going to be very interesting as the weekend moves forward to see which drivers and teams have success in qualifying and which don’t.

Each of these playoff drivers would love to punch their ticket to the Round of 8 with a win at Talladega.

Behind this group of favorites are three NASCAR drivers slated at 15-1 odds. They are Tyler Reddick, Ross Chastain, and the rookie Austin Cindric. Chastain has had a quiet postseason this year so far. Will he break out at Talladega and make a strong move for the championship?

There’s also the worry about driver safety. Alex Bowman is out this week with a concussion. Noah Gragson is going to fill his seat in the No. 48 Ally Chevy Camaro. That is going to add a wrinkle to these last two races in the Round of 12.

If you want to check out the rest of the NASCAR odds heading into Talladega, check those out here at the NASCAR website.