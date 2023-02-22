NASCAR on FOX Posts Eye-Opening Ratings for Daytona 500

The Daytona 500 popped some fascinating ratings on Sunday, according to FOX.

For the second straight weekend, the biggest event in sports took place on the network. However, the ratings from Sunday’s Great American Race brought in some good news, and some not-so-good news.

2023’s version of the Daytona 500 was down in overall viewers from last season’s event, but it was still the most-watched show of the weekend, per FOX and Adam Stern of the Sports Business Journal. Additionally, the Homes Using Television level was down, but the race was up in its share of the ratings.

.@FoxTV earned 8.181 million viewers for Sunday's #Daytona500, down 8% from 8.868 million viewers last year.



🔲 Race was the most-watched show of the weekend on TV and peaked with 10.1M viewers.



🔲 Homes Using Televisions level was down from last year and race was up in share. pic.twitter.com/4DLPNG4l42 — Adam Stern (@A_S12) February 22, 2023

All in all, some good numbers for NASCAR‘s biggest race of the season, and some numbers that they wish were a little higher. Alas, the advent of streaming could have something to do with the viewership numbers, as well.

The race itself was an exciting one. The first half was relatively caution free, and the second half brought the excitement even the casual fan can get behind. In the end, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. captured the victory, proving the Daytona 500 has become as unpredictable as anything.

Meanwhile, FOX Sports PR also added that while the NASCAR Cup Series race was down, ratings for the Truck Series, ARCA Series and Xfinity Series were up.

Additional Daytona weekend #NASCAR numbers:



•Trucks – 1,027,000 viewers (FS1) for the non-weather delay portion; last year’s non-delayed telecast drew 1,016,000



•ARCA – 846,000 (FS1); up +12% from 2022 (758,000)



•Xfinity – 1,686,000 (FS1); up +14% from 2022 (1,484,000) pic.twitter.com/zscejxHBOh — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) February 22, 2023

Soon, NASCAR will enter a media-rights negotiation, as the numbers pertaining to the Daytona 500 and speedweeks as a whole will be as important as anything. Regardless, it’ll remain one of the top sporting events of the year.

Daytona 500 Winner Ricky Stenhouse Jr. Thought He Would Still be With Roush Fenway For 2023

Life comes at you fast when you win the Daytona 500. Ricky Stenhouse Jr. took time to reflect a bit after his big win, though. In NASCAR, drivers can come and go with each season. Stenhouse was almost on the leaving end of things.

Before signing up with JTG Daughtery Racing, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. drove for Roush Fenway Racing, before Brad Keselowski came along. It went alright. But in 2019, Stenhouse found himself looking for another job.

He thought he was going to be with the team until 2023, and didn’t know what was coming.

“Yeah, that was something unexpected,” the driver said about the transition. “Honestly, I kind of thought I had a contract through 2023 [with Roush], so that was the kind of crazy part about all that. My management team, Josh Jones at KHI jumped on a call on the phone as soon as we met with Roush Fenway at the time and got a hold of Tad and Ernie and started working the doors there [at JTG].”

Sometimes, life just works in a strange way. Arguably the RFK cars of Keselowski and Chris Buescher were the best all day long. Those Fords were moving. But superspeedway racing is going to do what it does. So, Ricky Stenhouse Jr. is the Daytona 500 champ.

While Roush might feel like they missed out on the Daytona win, other drivers were very happy for Stenhouse.

Outsider’s Jonathan Howard contributed to this article.