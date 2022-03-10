NASCAR: Panel Holds Up Penalty for Zane Smith at Las Vegas

Last Friday’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series race at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway marked an exciting evening for Zane Smith. After a tough race, the driver finished in second place. Before the victory could truly sink in, however, Zane was disqualified from the race by NASCAR officials. The driver appealed the disqualification, but the National Motorsports Appeals panel upheld the penalty.

What to Know:

Zane Smith finished 2nd in the Las Vegas Motor Speedway

Smith’s No. 38 truck was found to have illegal lug nuts

Zane Smith was disqualified and his standing moved to last-place

NASCAR National Motorsports Appeals Panel Rejects Zane Smith Appeal

After every NASCAR race, officials conduct a post-race inspection before the winner is confirmed. If a car is found to have even one loose lug nut, they face a hefty fine. And many offenses come with a penalty of disqualification.

Unfortunately for Zane Smith, his No. 38 Ford F-150 did not pass inspection and the NASCAR driver was disqualified despite finishing the race in second place. Now, what was so offensive to officials that it resulted in a disqualification? A lug nut that did not meet the NASCAR Rule Book specifications of Rule 14.16.1: Wheel Assembly 1-4 Lug Nuts.

Tough pill to swallow for my team. From a supply issue of legal lug nuts that will get you a DQ after coming from the back twice to finish 2nd and not getting any credit for it sucks. Nothing will feel better than getting a win @amsupdates next week. Focusing forward 👊🏼 pic.twitter.com/roTzcdgnwU — Zane Smith (@zanesmith77) March 9, 2022

As you can see, the left and right lug nuts aren’t quite the same. The right lug nut is regulation, the left is considered illegal, as 2/3 of the threads are missing.

A few missing threads might not seem like a big deal, but in pit road, every millisecond counts. A lug nut that can be loosened and tightened in even a fraction of a second less time gives the driver an unfair advantage. For this reason, the appeal placed by Zane Smith and Front Row Motorsports was denied. The final decision of the appeals panel was to uphold Smith’s disqualification.

Truck Series Disqualification Caused by Supply Issues

Though the disqualification was a crushing blow to Zane Smith, the NASCAR driver assures his fans that it was an honest mistake. The non-compliant lug nuts came straight from the manufacturer, mixed in with regulation parts.

The Front Row Motorsports pit crew was so distracted by everything else happening in the race, they didn’t notice the bad lug nuts. Smith said of the incident, “Most people before supply issue would use them to have faster pit stops but most of our stops were fixing damage that were over 20 second stops.”

Luckily for Zane Smith, the disqualification doesn’t seem to have had an effect on his image in the eyes of his fans.