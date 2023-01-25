Throughout its illustrious history, NASCAR has had many beer partnerships and the like. This is the first official tequila sponsor of NASCAR. Cabo Wabo, formerly the brand of rock n’ roll star Sammy Hagar, is now on its way to stock car racing.

This tequila is the quintessential celebrity tequila. Before George Clooney and others were getting into the spirits game, it was Hagar and his Cabo Wabo. While the Red Rocker sold the brand years ago, it is still going strong.

NASCAR’s Senior VP and Chief Sales Officer Jeff Wolhschlaeger released a statement on the partnership, via press release.

“Cabo Wabo’s reputation for doing things bigger, bolder and better perfectly aligns with the spirit of our sport. We welcome Cabo Wabo Tequila to the NASCAR family as we begin the celebration of our 75th Anniversary season.”

So, does this mean margaritas are on the menu when Daytona comes around? Campari America, the company that owns the Cabo Wabo brand is just as excited about the partnership. However, I wonder what an official tequila sponsor is going to do to some of these crowds out there.

If you thought NASCAR fans got rowdy off of Budweiser…well…

NASCAR Tequila Just in Time For 2023 Season

As we get closer to the Clash at the Coliseum and the Daytona 500, we can expect other announcements like this. NASCAR is ready to get its 75th year started with some Cabo Wabo tequila and a lot of fun events throughout the year.

Let’s not forget that there will be a huge party in Los Angeles as NASCAR begins the season. The Clash was awesome last season, and now NASCAR is ready to release their new and improved events in year two. Also, it is a big deal for the sport to still pull in new sponsors like Cabo Wabo.

This new era of NASCAR is just beginning.

It really is wild that it has taken this long for an official tequila sponsor for NASCAR. The sport is all about having a good time at the track or at home. If beer isn’t your thing, then you might reach for some Cabo Wabo next time the field lines up and starts their engines.