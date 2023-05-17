NASCAR penalizes Erik Jones’ No. 43 team for losing a wheel at Darlington

NASCAR issued suspensions to multiple crew members of Erik Jones’ No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet team Monday after a wheel dislodged during Sunday’s Goodyear 400 at Darlington Raceway.

Jones was involved in a multi-car accident at the start of the final stage, collecting eight additional cars at the exit of Turn 2. His right-rear wheel came loose and rolled down the backstretch. Jones spent the duration of two laps on pit road getting repairs. He finished the race 25th. Jack man Nate McBride and rear tire changer Adam Riley each received two-race suspensions for the infraction.

Per NASCAR.com, the infraction falls under the heading of Section 8.8.10.4.C — “Loss or separation of an improperly installed tire/wheel from the vehicle.”

In addition to Jones’ team, NASCAR penalized the No. 45 23XI Racing Chevrolet team of Tyler Reddick for violations found in the pre-qualifying session ahead of Sunday’s race.

The No. 45 team was found in violation of Section 14.11.2.1.A of the NASCAR Rule Book per NASCAR.com, which states that, “Any and all ballast added to the vehicle must be secured inside a ballast container(s). … Additional ballast containers will not be permitted to be added to the chassis.” Competition officials docked the team 10 points in both the drivers and owners standings.

The 23XI Racing team lost its pit-stall selection for the race after NASCAR discovered the infraction Friday. In addition, NASCAR ejected crew chief Billy Scott for the remainder of the race weekend. 23XI Racing performance director Dave Rogers filled in for Scott as Reddick raced his way to a 22nd place finish.

Erik Jones off to up-and-down 1st season with Legacy Motor Club

Jones, 26, is in his seventh full-time season in the Cup Series and first with Legacy Motor Club. He currently sits 25th in the points standings, having picked up two top 10s in 13 starts. Jones is coming off the worst season of his career in 2022 — his last with Petty GMS Motorsports.

Should he continue with Legacy Motor Club next season, Jones will be behind the wheel of a Toyota, rather than a Chevrolet. Legacy Motor Club announced earlier this month it will switch car manufacturers for the 2024 Cup Series season.