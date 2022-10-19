NASCAR Penalizes Kyle Busch’s No. 18 Team After Loose Wheel at South Point 400

Amid the Bubba Wallace suspension news, NASCAR also penalized Kyle Busch and his No. 18 JGR team for a loose wheel at Las Vegas. These penalties have been handed out throughout the season. This time it was Busch and his team that just didn’t get the wheel on tight. When it came off, the whole audience knew this was coming.

Kyle Busch had a bit of a frustrating weekend in Vegas. His race definitely didn’t go the way that he thought or hoped it would. When that wheel popped off, it was the icing on the proverbial cake of frustration. Despite the set backs and hindrances, Busch was able to finish P3 on the day.

Watch the race off pit road go horribly wrong for Busch.

Of course, Kyle Busch is not in the playoffs any more and he is making his way to another team in 2023 – so this might not be the worst thing in the world. It will mean that Busch and the No. 18 team will have to deal with some suspensions, though.

Ben Beshore, the crew chief for Busch will be suspended for four races. That means the rest of this season as well as the Busch Light Clash in 2023. Jackman Derrell Edwards and tire changer Michael Hicks will also be suspended through the Clash.

Still, he showed that Rowdy resilience and pulled out a strong finish.

'@KyleBusch had a roller-coaster day and finished third. 🎢



With three races to go, his sights are on the top ten in points. #NASCAR pic.twitter.com/LwFSSO4cgJ — NASCAR on NBC (@NASCARonNBC) October 17, 2022

Kyle Busch Moving On in 2023

Those suspensions for the Busch Light Clash won’t matter for Kyle Busch much. He won’t be at Joe Gibbs Racing when the Clash comes around at the L.A. Coliseum again. As for the Candy Man, he’s on to Richard Childress Racing to take the wheel of the No. 8 Chevy.

So, his Joe Gibbs crew members might be suspended, but that won’t matter much longer for Busch. The move to RCR is going to be major. It’s clear that Busch can still compete at the highest level, win races, and make the playoffs. If he didn’t have some mechanical failures and other bad luck, we might still have him in the playoffs.

At this point, perhaps Kyle Busch is just happy to get this season over with. He had a lot going on from growing his family to contract negotiation most of the year, and now this weird lame duck period where he isn’t racing for a whole lot in terms of championships and points.

How will Busch finish this season out?