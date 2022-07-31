NASCAR Penalizes Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon for Taking Access Road in Verizon 200

In the fallout of today’s overtime finish, NASCAR is penalizing both Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon for their moves on the access road. Turn 1 was a problem all day, from the first start and throughout each restart. So, on that last restart, two drivers thought that they would make their way down the access road in order to avoid the inevitable pile up that would ensue.

NASCAR didn’t like that.

The Nos. 1 and 3 cars have received 30-second penalties for short-cutting the course. — NASCAR (@NASCAR) July 31, 2022

Ross Chastain Takes the Road Less Traveled

Watch this video for the restart and see it for yourself. It’s hard to say if Chastain even tried to make the turn.

Both Ross Chastain and Austin Dillon will be penalized 30 seconds for their move on the road. It’s going to really put a damer on what would have been a solid day for Chastain. However, this could have ended in a couple of different and even more bizarre ways.

Chastain raced Tyler Reddick – the race winner – all the way to the end. He even made some contact with the leader and took the top position for himself at one point. If Chastain had crossed the line first, another winner would have been penalized and had a win stripped away.

Then again, the No. 1 Trackhouse Racing Chevy could have wrecked Reddick out of the race as well, all while being in that position illegally. Thankfully it didn’t matter in the end, but just imagine the chaos of that?

Ross Chastain finished P27 on the day just ahead of his teammate Daniel Suárez. Austin Dillon finished P30 after the 30-second penalty. It is not the finish that either driver planned on having when that restart went down. However, that’s where they’re at officially.

Tyler Reddick Wins Verizon 200

This race was interesting. Fans have been saying they’d rather watch Indy as an oval race instead of a road course race. Now that we’ve seen the 2022 edition with the Next Gen cars, that might have changed for some folks. The racing lulled here and there, but when it mattered we got the drama that we so desperately crave.

Tyler Reddick has proven that he is a road course ace at this point. He claimed two of the four road course wins on the season and another top-five finish to add to that record as well on the road. Right now, the playoff points race is still Chase Elliott’s to lose. Still, there are drivers that would like to see themselves competing neck-and-neck with the No. 9 NAPA Auto Parts Chevy driver.

The last few weeks of the regular season are upon us. We have four races left this season. Then, things get very interesting. Perhaps some of that sloppy racing today comes from the urgency that many of these drivers feel. I don’t think this is the last time that Chastain and Reddick will battle it out on the track.