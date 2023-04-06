Hendrick Motorsports might have gotten away with the louvers, but NASCAR has hit William Byron and Alex Bowman with more penalties. After the race at Richmond on Sunday, NASCAR took the No. 24 and No. 48 cars to the Research & Development Center for further inspection.

After each race, NASCAR will choose to take a car or two to the R&D Center. It isn’t always random, although at times it is. Kyle Larson won and passed the post-race inspection. However, his teammates did not do so well in their own inspections.

NASCAR is hitting both William Byron and Alex Bowman have been hit with L1 penalties. They will lose 60 drivers and owners points, as well as 5 playoff points.

This is going to be yet another setback for these Hendrick cars.

Last week Hendrick Motorsports was feeling good. They got all of the points back they were penalized for the louvers (400 total). Alex Bowman went to the top of the NASCAR standings and Kyle Larson brought home the win in Richmond.

However, things are going to be more frustrating. Perhaps another appeal is coming. Either way, NASCAR is making a point to go after these modified parts.

Alex Bowman Greenhouse Penalty Wipes Away Points Lead

Once again, Alex Bowman has his spot at the top of the standings snatched away. He has finished in the top-10 in every race but one this season. Bowman will likely be fuming after hearing about these new penalties.

As for William Byron, it doesn’t change much. He has two wins already and wasn’t leading the points standings. So, it is no sweat off his back. He is going to the playoffs and that is where the real work begins. Byron was fourth in the standings, he will fall down now after the 60-point loss.

Now, Ross Chastain leads the points standings with 259 points. Alex Bowman is dropped back to 7th overall with 203 points. William Byron goes down to 14th with 168 points.

Chevy has four cars in the top 10 now, the same amount as Ford. Toyota has two drivers in the top 10 after these penalties.

Is this year going to be remembered for all of the penalties and drama off the track? It is starting to shape up that way. Just as a reminder, Justin Haley received far less mercy from the appeals panel than Hendrick Motorsports’ drivers did for their appeal. Denny Hamlin was straight-up denied a modification as the panel upheld NASCAR’s decision in his case.

It felt like Hendrick had some confidence after winning the appeals last week. Now with Alex Bowman and William Byron hit again, they might feel like Sisyphus pushing the boulder uphill just to have it fall back down.